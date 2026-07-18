Carlos Sainz hits back at Kimi Antonelli over 'forbidden' use of team radio at Belgian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz believes that Kimi Antonelli needs to keep his emotions in check following an incident during the first practice session of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The championship leader was upset following what he felt was an impeding incident from Williams driver Sainz, and it led to the young Italian calling the Spaniard an 'idiot' over Mercedes team radio.

Now, Sainz has insisted that his rival's comments on team radio were both inappropriate and uncalled for.

The incident unfolded as the drivers exited the Stavelot corner at the Spa Circuit.

Antonelli, feeling hindered by the slow-moving Williams ahead, eased off the throttle and cut in right in front of Sainz. In doing this, the 19‐year-old Italian also shouted over team radio: "Sainz, what an idiot!"

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Shortly after, near the bus stop chicane, Sainz got his car back into the rhythm while Antonelli chose to head to the pit lane instead of engaging in further on-track battles.

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Sainz annoyed by Antonelli's team radio comments

"I think he felt like I impeded him, I don’t feel like I did," Sainz told media after the session.

"I guess nowadays with the SM [straight mode], if you don’t get out of the way exactly, you cannot turn because you have no downforce with the wings open.

"Maybe he felt like I could have got out of the way in a better way. But I don’t think he should call me an idiot either, on the radio, I think that’s forbidden, to swear and insult a rival - so I think he should calm down a bit."

Antonelli defends Sainz comments

After setting the fastest time in the second practice session, Antonelli defended his outburst by pointing to the safety risks involved.

"He backed off out of a fast corner, you exit in seventh gear, and I had to abort and it was quite risky," Antonelli told media after the incident.

"So of course I was not happy with it and of course what I said probably, in the heat of the moment, is not the best - but it was quite dangerous."

The stewards declined to take action against Sainz for a possible impeding penalty, suggesting they saw nothing wrong with Sainz’s actions in the session.

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