George Russell 'owed nothing' after Belgian Grand Prix disqualification
George Russell 'owed nothing' after Belgian Grand Prix disqualification
Victory at the Belgian Grand prix was taken away from George RussellMake us your Google favorite
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has spoken out about his disqualification from the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, which snatched away a race victory for the Brit.
Russell put in a masterful performance at that 2024 race around the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, keeping hold of his old tyres and executing a one-stop strategy perfectly, with his team-mate Lewis Hamilton behind unable to catch and pass his fellow Brit despite being on much fresher tyres.
It would have been just Russell's third career victory as Mercedes' form began picking up around that phase of the 2024 season.
However, following the race, it was announced that Russell would be disqualified, handing the victory to Hamilton, his final grand prix win as a Mercedes driver, and the 105th of his stellar career.
The reason for Russell's disqualification was that his Mercedes was found to be underweight following the race, with the car not fully drained of fuel when it had been initially weighed by FIA technical delegates.
Despite the major setback, Russell has suggested that he doesn't need revenge at the track this weekend for the 2026 Belgian GP.
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Russell was speaking on the Silver Arrows Radio Show, and suggested that it's still a race that he looks back upon with fondness.
Mercedes' deputy team principal Bradley Lord asked Russell: "Do you go to Spa slightly having that feeling that it owes you, George, after what happened in 2024? Or what's the challenge going to be like there?"
"No, I don't feel like it owes me anything, to be honest," Russell responded, before race engineer Marcus Dudley joked: "It owes me something!"
"Owes Marcus a kilo and a half," responded Russell.
The Brit then continued: "Because that race still is a race that I'll remember. And I'll probably remember it more.
"When the day I'm lying on my deathbed, I'll probably remember that race because of what happened.
"I wasn't in a championship fight that year. Of course, it was a shame to not keep the trophy. But, you know, that was a great race. And it's a track that I love.
"But it's going to be difficult this year, like Shov [Andrew Shovlin] said, with the energy management and a lot of challenges. It's a tough track at the best of times."
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