FIA confirm Russell DISQUALIFICATION handing major rival stunning win

The FIA have officially confirmed that George Russell has been disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix following his stunning win at Spa.

Mercedes achieved a one-two in the final race before the 2024 summer break, however the celebrations from the Silver Arrows success were premature with Russell now losing what would have been his third career victory.

Shortly after the race concluded and Russell had spoken to the media, the 26-year-old was referred to the stewards as a result of his car being 1.5kg below the minimum weight.

Russell had achieved a shock victory after carrying out an impressive one-stop strategy, however the FIA confirmed his car weighed in at 796.5 kg once 2.8 litres of fuel had been removed in accordance with the proper draining procedure.

Following the investigation, the FIA declared: "Car 63 was weighed on the FIA inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 796.5 kg. The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

"During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team.

"The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement needs to be applied."

George Russell has been stripped of his Belgian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton will inherit the win

What does the disqualification mean for Hamilton?

Following the decision from the FIA, Russell's team-mate Hamilton will now claim the victory, making this his 105th win in his esteemed career.

Aussie driver Oscar Piastri will inherit P2 following his win in Hungary last time out, making way for Ferrari star Charles Leclerc to join the podium.

Championship leader Max Verstappen will now have finished P4, still way ahead of under pressure Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in P7.

