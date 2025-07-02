Ex-F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has issued an honest update over his retirement after making a recent return to the racetrack.

The fan-favourite driver was axed by Racing Bulls, Red Bull's junior F1 team, last season, with a potential return to the pinnacle of motorsport now looking highly unlikely.

The 36-year-old is yet to officially announce his retirement from F1 but has now referenced it in promotional deals and a recent interview, with his rejection of a return to the grid next year virtually confirmed.

2026 will see an 11th team join the grid as Cadillac provide two more opportunities for axed F1 stars to secure a seat, but Ricciardo seems more invested in enjoying his time away from competition.

Ricciardo returned to the racetrack last weekend to support grassroots karting, heading to Buckmore Park Kart Circuit in Kent for the Daniel Ricciardo Series (DRS).

Speaking at the event, Ricciardo provided a telling retirement update, saying: "I’m just enjoying some life in the slow lane, it sounds weird saying retirement when I’m 35 years old. But retirement from the world I was living in. So it’s cool."

Daniel Ricciardo appears content with his life away from F1

Reflecting on life since his mid-season axe in 2024, he added: "It’s my first time at a racetrack since I guess Singapore, so it’s been quite a few months now. It’s cool, to see the kids, this is why I started. I’ve had photos with groups of kids and I can see the friendships they have. These friendships can last a lifetime, my best friend to this day is someone I raced karts with. It’s nice to be back at the grassroots and the most pure form of racing."

Ricciardo celebrates major milestone away from F1

The Aussie racer was then spotted at one of the most star-studded events on the British sporting calendar on July 1 as he joined the many celebrities watching Wimbledon in London.

Ricciardo proved he certainly is enjoying retirement, spectating the tennis at the sport's oldest and most famous tournament on Tuesday, which also happened to be his birthday.

The eight-time grand prix winner saw in his 36th birthday at the Grand Slam event, accompanied by his parents Joe and Grace Ricciardo, with the trio celebrating the ex-F1 star's special day in England.

Daniel Ricciardo is celebrating his BIRTHDAY with his PARENTS at WIMBLEDON 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3p06Z7zOHJ — leslie ✨ (@formula_les) July 1, 2025

