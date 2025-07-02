F1 News Today: McLaren driver disqualified as Piastri launches X-rated rant
Alex Dunne was disqualified from the F2 feature race at the Austrian Grand Prix, after the Irish driver replaced Lando Norris and delivered an impressive performance on his F1 debut.
McLaren star Oscar Piastri SLAMS team in X-rated rant
McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri fired an astonishing X-rated attack at one of his rival teams at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton gets major Roscoe boost for British Grand Prix
Silverstone is the event on the F1 calendar Lewis Hamilton fans have been looking forward to all season, as the Ferrari star returns to his home crowd for the first time since his victory in 2024.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri butt heads in awkward post-race mishap
McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris may have avoided making contact on track at last weekend's F1 Austrian Grand Prix, but they did come together in an awkward moment post-race.
Cadillac bombshell drops as Red Bull F1 star linked with shock move
A Red Bull star has emerged as a surprise target for a rival team ahead of the 2026 F1 campaign.
