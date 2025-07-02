close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Bahrain, 2025

F1 News Today: McLaren driver disqualified as Piastri launches X-rated rant

F1 News Today: McLaren driver disqualified as Piastri launches X-rated rant

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Bahrain, 2025

Alex Dunne was disqualified from the F2 feature race at the Austrian Grand Prix, after the Irish driver replaced Lando Norris and delivered an impressive performance on his F1 debut.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren star Oscar Piastri SLAMS team in X-rated rant

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri fired an astonishing X-rated attack at one of his rival teams at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton gets major Roscoe boost for British Grand Prix

Silverstone is the event on the F1 calendar Lewis Hamilton fans have been looking forward to all season, as the Ferrari star returns to his home crowd for the first time since his victory in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri butt heads in awkward post-race mishap

McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris may have avoided making contact on track at last weekend's F1 Austrian Grand Prix, but they did come together in an awkward moment post-race.

➡️ READ MORE

Cadillac bombshell drops as Red Bull F1 star linked with shock move

A Red Bull star has emerged as a surprise target for a rival team ahead of the 2026 F1 campaign.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Austrian Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • Yesterday 21:20
F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals bizarre Austrian GP restriction as FIA confirm punishment verdict
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals bizarre Austrian GP restriction as FIA confirm punishment verdict

  • June 29, 2025 07:57
  • 6

Latest News

Red Bull

Red Bull chief confirms new driver debut at Silverstone

  • 23 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren driver disqualified as Piastri launches X-rated rant

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Lando Norris set for major F1 British GP advantage at Silverstone this weekend

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren star Oscar Piastri SLAMS team in X-rated rant

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 British Grand Prix to be shown for FREE this weekend

  • 3 hours ago
McLaren

Lando Norris replacement DISQUALIFIED in post-race Austrian GP drama

  • Today 08:27
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • Yesterday 21:20
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x