Cadillac bombshell drops as Red Bull F1 star linked with shock move

A Red Bull star has emerged as a surprise target for a rival team ahead of the 2026 F1 campaign.

Cadillac will make their introduction to the grid next season, but while plans are well under way in the background to ensure that they will be ready to compete, there has been no announcement yet regarding their driver lineup.

Plenty of familiar names have been linked with the two vacant seats, including the likes of veterans Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, with both possessing a wealth of experience at the top level.

But RacingNews365 has now reported that struggling Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is also on the list of potential options being explored by the American outfit.

The 25-year-old was promoted from sister team Racing Bulls earlier this season after initially being snubbed for the role of Perez's replacement in favour of Liam Lawson.

But Lawson lasted just two grands prix before being axed, with Tsunoda finally getting his opportunity to impress.

However, he has endured a dismal run alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen, collecting just seven points in nine outings.

Pressure grows on Tsunoda

Tsunoda hit a new low at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, finishing 16th after receiving a 10-second time penalty for his role in a collision with Franco Colapinto.

He has cut an increasingly dejected figure as the weeks have progressed, and hopes this weekend's British GP will prove to be a turning point.

While Verstappen - who crashed out in Spielberg on Sunday - is still challenging for the drivers' title, Red Bull's chances of regaining their constructors' crown from McLaren is already all but over with less than half of the season in the books.

The Milton Keynes-based squad are currently fourth in the standings, 255 points behind the reigning champions.

