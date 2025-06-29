Max Verstappen OUT of Austrian Grand Prix as Mercedes collides with Red Bull star
F1 champion Max Verstappen has been ruled out of the Austrian Grand Prix after Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli collided with the Dutchman on the opening lap.
Verstappen was not the only star forced out of the race, however, after his crash with Antonelli meant the youngster also had to retire his car.
The safety car was deployed as a result of the clash between the Red Bull and Mercedes at Turn 3, with McLaren emerging as the frontrunners in the opening stages of the race.
The Dutchman took to team radio after the incident, declaring: "I'm out, I got hit like crazy. **** idiots."
Antonelli braked too late into Turn 3, knocking the rear of Verstappen's RB21.
The 18-year-old apologised over Mercedes team radio, saying: "Sorry about that, I locked the rear."
The pair were pictured on Sky F1's broadcast discussing the crash with the Dutchman as they both exited the cars, with Antonelli potentially apologising for the clash.
Ex-F1 driver Karun Chandhok questioned the cause of the crash, saying: "Could you put it down as a rookie error? I'm not sure Max Verstappen will take that as any consolation."
Red Bull and Mercedes feud reignites at Austrian GP
Verstappen and Red Bull are no strangers to a battle with Mercedes, having been caught up in multiple battles with the Silver Arrows both on and off track in 2025.
The controversy throughout this season and at times in 2024 was often between Verstappen and George Russell, with the pair's crash at this year's Spanish GP proving controversial.
This time around though Verstappen appeared to have just been unlucky at his team's home track, with Antonelli perhaps showing he still has plenty to learn at Mercedes.
This incident comes at an interesting time for the two teams as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed his team's interest in signing Verstappen, with the champion's F1 future unclear.
