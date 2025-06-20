Rivalries, whether justified or not, keep sport alive, and the same could not be more true for F1 in 2025.

For the majority of the sport's modern era, one team or driver has often dominated the championship, namely Mercedes, Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton title rests on Ferrari EXIT as Horner backs bold move

Of course, the Silver Arrows boasted the talent of F1 legend Lewis Hamilton among their ranks for 12 seasons, with the British icon claiming six of his seven championships between 2014 and 2020.

The timeline of this success was no coincidence. 2014 marked the start of F1's turbo-hybrid era which Mercedes dominated, also claiming the constructors' trophy for eight consecutive seasons.

But in 2021 the sport saw the fierce rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen come to a head, with the Dutchman stealing the title at the now infamous Abu Dhabi season finale, and the era of Red Bull's domination returned.

Two constructors' titles and four drivers' championships later, Christian Horner's outfit have now slipped down the order dramatically, with McLaren emerging as the next team set to dominate the sport.

With Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris picking up the points to extend their team's lead in the standings, fans have been forced to look lower down the order for some action, and thankfully, Mercedes and Red Bull are bringing it.

Mercedes and Red Bull reignite F1 tension

Here at GPFans we declare that there is a new rivalry in town to feast your eyes upon, farewell Hamilton, hello George Russell.

Who would have thought the Englishman was capable of maintaining consistent beef with Verstappen as the pair battle for (checks notes) P3 in the drivers' standings.

By Russell's own description of his rivalry with the Dutchman, they fight hard on the track, they fight hard at the stewards, but it's 'never personal'.

The duo are quickly building up a heated history between them and after their visit to the stewards at the 2024 Qatar GP, the pair had plenty to say of their working relationship.

Verstappen had already wrapped up the drivers' championship by the time F1 took to the season finale in Abu Dhabi last year, and Russell wasn't even his nearest contender!

Nevertheless, their spat remained the most entertaining thing to take place as the season drew to a close and set them up nicely for a continued battle in 2025, and so far it has not disappointed.

Russell is probably as sick of seeing Verstappen in his rearview mirrors as the stewards are of seeing Horner approach them with a protest against Mercedes and after the complaint against Russell was dismissed at last weekend's Canadian GP, both teams now have an opportunity to fight back.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff labelled Red Bull's complaint in Montreal as 'embarrassing' and 'petty' but do you know what would be even more petty? Lodging a complaint right back at them at their home race next time out in Austria.

That isn't to say Wolff's outfit will lodge a protest at Verstappen just because they can, but they sure do have the chance to launch the perfect revenge.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief Christian Horner tipped for seismic F1 team switch

Related