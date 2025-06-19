F1 News Today: Hamilton title rests on Ferrari EXIT as Horner backs bold move
GPFans writer Sheona Mountford reveals one of Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton's biggest obstacles to winning an F1 world title.
Christian Horner doubles down on bold George Russell move
Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has insisted he holds 'no regrets' over his decision to protest the result of last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.
Sky announce pulsating NEW film based around F1 champion
Sky have announced a new documentary film about the life of Damon Hill, promising never-before-seen footage from the F1 champion’s career.
Ferrari driver goes on RAMPAGE after extraordinary crash
A Ferrari driver unleashed a furious rampage on an opponents car after a dramatic crash during the Michelin Le Mans Cup last weekend.
Kelly Piquet shares FIRST pics of baby Lily with ‘big sister’ Penelope
Kelly Piquet - partner of F1 world champion Max Verstappen - has taken to social media to post pictures of her two daughters together for the first time.
