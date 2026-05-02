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George Russell looking sad edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree

George Russell shocked over Ferrari and McLaren pace after Miami struggles

George Russell looking sad edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell shocked over Ferrari and McLaren pace after Miami struggles

George Russell was beaten by both McLaren and Ferrari

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

George Russell has admitted he has been left surprised by the change of pace shown by Ferrari and McLaren at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Mercedes have been the pacesetters so far in 2026, winning all three races including Russell's victory in the opening race of the season at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

However, with F1 not having a race for nearly a month after the Japanese Grand Prix, there seemed to be a changing of the order in Miami for the fourth round of the season.

It was McLaren back on top at the Hard Rock Stadium, with world champion Lando Norris claiming sprint pole, with his team-mate Oscar Piastri in third.

Although Kimi Antonelli took a strong second for Mercedes, Russell was left down in sixth, behind both Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton as well as Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom

Russell: I don't love Miami

The result left Russell shocked over how Mercedes rivals have caught up since Suzuka.

"Pretty surprising how big a jump McLaren and Ferrari have made," Russell said.

"So that's pretty damn impressive. We knew they'd probably close the gap but they've been quicker than us. My side I've been struggling today. Miami is not a track that I love, to be honest, especially these sort of conditions.

"I was just overheating the tyres a lot in that twisty section in the middle, I'm struggling to get the right balance with with the car... as I said, just being quite surprised by the progress of the others, but another day tomorrow. "

Russell will be hoping to for a better performance in the sprint race, as well as qualifying for Sunday's grand prix. The British star is currently second in the championship and nine points behind Antonelli.

READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

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F1 Ferrari Mercedes McLaren George Russell Miami Grand Prix

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