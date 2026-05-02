close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lando Norris

FIA investigate Lando Norris after infringement at Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA investigate Lando Norris after infringement at Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris fell foul of the stewards after taking Miami pole

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

Lando Norris has been confirmed to be under investigation by the FIA after taking pole in sprint qualifying ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris stunned many in the F1 paddock after storming top of the timesheets for McLaren in a symbol to the end of Mercedes' dominating start to the season.

The world champion took pole by over two tenths of a second from Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, with Norris's McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri taking third, underlining the team's improvement since the last race in Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix over a month ago.

However, not everything went Norris's way at the Hard Rock Stadium after he was summoned to the stewards after the session had finished.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton given Ferrari replacement warning, Wolff's emotional plea

Norris called to meet FIA stewards

The FIA confirmed that he was under investigation for 'driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying', being called to see the stewards at 5:54pm local time (10.54pm, UK time).

Despite the investigation, Norris isn't expected to lose his pole position for Saturday's sprint race, with a typical punishment from the FIA for such a breach being a reprimand, essentially a warning with no further action.

After qualifying Norris said: "Was great. Perfect result for us. Nice way to reward the team. We have a lot of new upgrades, nice to feel some grip again and nice reward for the guys and girls.

"Every track's different. This track has always been good for us, but we knew that what we were bringing was going to give us a good step, and it has. Since the first lap I felt comfortable, and I was like: 'oh, I've got a bit of rear grip'. It was nice.

"The lap was good, apart from one corner, 16 on to the back straight, completely missed it. I'm just happy to be back here."

Norris will either way be focused on Saturday's sprint race, where he will be looking to win a race for the first time since the Brazilian Grand Prix in November.

READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

Related

F1 McLaren FIA Lando Norris Miami Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix

  • 39 minutes ago
George Russell shocked over Ferrari and McLaren pace after Miami struggles

George Russell shocked over Ferrari and McLaren pace after Miami struggles

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Ferrari fumble as McLaren snatch Miami pole

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Ferrari fumble as McLaren snatch Miami pole

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Florida as thunderstorms threaten race

F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Florida as thunderstorms threaten race

  • 34 minutes ago
F1 Miami GP: Will the race time be moved? Get ready for chaos in Florida

F1 Miami GP: Will the race time be moved? Get ready for chaos in Florida

  • 3 hours ago
Andrea Stella out? Red Bull F1 boss 'confirms' team principal role at McLaren

Andrea Stella out? Red Bull F1 boss 'confirms' team principal role at McLaren

  • Yesterday 21:26

Just in

01:09
F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Florida as thunderstorms threaten race
01:04
FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix
00:07
George Russell shocked over Ferrari and McLaren pace after Miami struggles
1-5
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Ferrari fumble as McLaren snatch Miami pole
1-5
F1 Miami GP: Will the race time be moved? Get ready for chaos in Florida
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix

39 minutes ago
FIA investigate Lando Norris after infringement at Miami Grand Prix Miami Grand Prix

FIA investigate Lando Norris after infringement at Miami Grand Prix

1 hour ago
George Russell shocked over Ferrari and McLaren pace after Miami struggles Miami Grand Prix

George Russell shocked over Ferrari and McLaren pace after Miami struggles

1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Ferrari fumble as McLaren snatch Miami pole Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Ferrari fumble as McLaren snatch Miami pole

2 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x