FIA investigate Lando Norris after infringement at Miami Grand Prix
FIA investigate Lando Norris after infringement at Miami Grand Prix
Lando Norris fell foul of the stewards after taking Miami pole
Lando Norris has been confirmed to be under investigation by the FIA after taking pole in sprint qualifying ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.
Norris stunned many in the F1 paddock after storming top of the timesheets for McLaren in a symbol to the end of Mercedes' dominating start to the season.
The world champion took pole by over two tenths of a second from Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, with Norris's McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri taking third, underlining the team's improvement since the last race in Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix over a month ago.
However, not everything went Norris's way at the Hard Rock Stadium after he was summoned to the stewards after the session had finished.
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Norris called to meet FIA stewards
The FIA confirmed that he was under investigation for 'driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying', being called to see the stewards at 5:54pm local time (10.54pm, UK time).
Despite the investigation, Norris isn't expected to lose his pole position for Saturday's sprint race, with a typical punishment from the FIA for such a breach being a reprimand, essentially a warning with no further action.
After qualifying Norris said: "Was great. Perfect result for us. Nice way to reward the team. We have a lot of new upgrades, nice to feel some grip again and nice reward for the guys and girls.
"Every track's different. This track has always been good for us, but we knew that what we were bringing was going to give us a good step, and it has. Since the first lap I felt comfortable, and I was like: 'oh, I've got a bit of rear grip'. It was nice.
"The lap was good, apart from one corner, 16 on to the back straight, completely missed it. I'm just happy to be back here."
Norris will either way be focused on Saturday's sprint race, where he will be looking to win a race for the first time since the Brazilian Grand Prix in November.
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