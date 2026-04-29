Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

A threat of lightning is being forecast for Sunday afternoon in Miami, just in time for the F1 Miami Grand Prix. But would a race be cancelled because of such a storm?

F1 returns this weekend after a five-week break, with the series taking to the Miami International Autodrome for the fifth edition of the Miami Grand Prix.

It takes place five weeks after the last race weekend in the season, following the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix due to the war in the Middle East.

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F1 legend Martin Brundle has already described this weekend's race as 'one of the biggest relaunches in Formula 1 history', with tweaks having been made to the 2026 sporting regulations following just three race weekends of the new rules.

And amid the excitement of seeing how all of the teams shape up following the spring break and no doubt hours spent on developing upgrade packages, the weather could also throw yet more unknowns into the mix.

There is currently a 30 per cent chance of rain falling for lights out on Sunday, which takes place at 4pm local time (9pm BST), while earlier in the day the threat is sat at around 60 per cent, meaning we will likely have at least a damp track for the start.

But beyond this, there are also thunderstorms currently forecast for Sunday's main race, amid scorching 31 degrees Celsius temperatures and high humidity levels. Accuweather state that there is a 35 per cent chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.

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What happens to an F1 race in the event of thunderstorms?

The best example to look at as to whether or not an F1 race would be cancelled due to thunderstorms would be last year's Miami GP.

With thunderstorms looming ahead of the May race, the FIA issued a statement about their protocol for such events.

They stated that the race would be suspended if there was a lightning strike that hit the circuit or its surrounding areas, and that they would guide all track personnel to a 'shelter in place' in a relevant location.

"In the event of lightning threatening the race, all cars must return to the pit lane and stop in the fast lane with teams then informed via the official messaging system that cars must be pushed from the fast lane and returned to their garages where the doors must remain open until otherwise instructed."

Last year's announcement then confirmed that only once the race director is satisfied it is safe to resume the race, no less than 18 minutes prior to the expected restart time, the restart order would be published.

This restart would be subject to change if other lightning strikes hit the circuit or the surrounding areas in the meantime.

Of course, last year's event escaped such a possibility, and the F1 race weekend went ahead as planned.

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