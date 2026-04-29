F1 News Today: Horner given green light to return, Wolff has 'ace up his sleeve'
F1 News Today: Horner given green light to return, Wolff has 'ace up his sleeve'
All the F1 headlines as we look towards the Miami Grand Prix
Christian Horner's return to the F1 paddock could arrive sooner than expected according to recent reports.
The Brit was axed by Red Bull last summer and has been serving a period of gardening leave since; but negotiations mean that period could come to an end sooner than expected.
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Toto Wolff has 'ace up his sleeve' for Mercedes F1 dynasty
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is said to have an 'ace up his sleeve' when it comes to the future of the team's driver lineup.
While George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are currently fighting it out for the 2026 title, talent for Mercedes' future could be sourced a little closer to home.
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When Susie met Toto: 'Instant attraction' and why she risked it all
Susie Wolff is a legend in the motorsport world, whether it was her stint at Williams, as a Formula E boss or as director of F1 Academy.
In her memoir Driven, however, Wolff gave a rare insight into her personal life and marriage to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
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'I've had my time' - Lewis Hamilton's F1 retirement advice
Lewis Hamilton has been urged to be introspective and assess his competitive level.
The seven-time champion has raced in Formula 1 for nearly 20 years, and in recent years has lost his competitive edge.
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Christian Horner could ditch F1 for another sport. That's...good?
While F1’s away, the mice will play. In this instance, the mice are...actually a really unhelpful analogy, because we’re talking about a former team principal, a completely different sport, and the sport’s whole ecosystem.
For those who aren’t signed up to F1’s version of the dirt sheets, Christian Horner was at Jerez this weekend to take in some MotoGP action. Since he was unceremoniously ditched by Red Bull last year it’s mostly been rumours and pizza ovens until recently.
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