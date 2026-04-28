Max Verstappen to McLaren latest as insider says one key fact will decide F1 megadeal
Max Verstappen to McLaren latest as insider says one key fact will decide F1 megadeal
Verstappen has been linked with McLaren and Mercedes
Former F1 driver and now analyst Marc Surer believes Max Verstappen will shun the opportunity to join McLaren, for one major reason.
The 28-year-old four-time world champion is frustrated at Red Bull after a miserable start to the 2026 season. He is deeply unimpressed by the new regulations which have swept into the sport, and also has an underperforming car to contend with.
Verstappen currently sits ninth in the championship standings after three races - with reports suggesting an exit clause in his contract will become active should he be outside the top two by the time of the summer break.
Right now that appears a very likely scenario, which would kick off one of the biggest auctions in F1 history should Verstappen want to test the market.
Max has been strongly linked with Mercedes during the past 12 months, while McLaren are now also said to be in the race. That line has been strengthened by Verstappen's long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase agreeing to move to the team in papaya as Chief Racing Officer from 2028.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin questioned over Newey decision as star admits ‘not doing enough’
Would Max Verstappen join McLaren?
Surer though believes McLaren are very much the outsiders in any Verstappen race, pinpointing one major factor which would push him towards Mercedes instead.
“Right now, everything points to Mercedes,” he told Total-Motorsport when asked about Lambiase’s move.
“Why would he opt for a customer team?” he added, noting that while McLaren looks like the closest challenger to the Silver Arrows in 2026, the team still relies on Mercedes power units.
Praise for papaya team, but it's not enough
Surer is impressed by what Zak Brown Andrea Stella and co have achieved with the iconic Woking team, but he keeps coming back to that one major blocker.
“Look, McLaren has been exceptional over the past two years. They’ve done an impressive job - even with a customer engine, they’ve managed to perform at the highest level. However, especially with the new regulations coming in, a factory team simply makes more sense."
Verstappen will resume his 2026 season this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix after an enforced five-week hiatus brought about by the cancellations of races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Red Bull, like McLaren and their rivals, are expected to arrive in south Florida having used the break to prepare major upgrades. We will know soon enough whether those upgrades are sufficient to keep Verstappen happy in Milton Keynes.
READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss accuses Red Bull of having 'unhealthy' setup
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Toto Wolff has 'ace up his sleeve' for Mercedes F1 dynasty
Red Bull chief tells McLaren 'We're going to keep him' as Lambiase saga drags on
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
Max Verstappen a generational talent, but 'prime' Lewis Hamilton would match him
Latest News
'I've had my time' - Lewis Hamilton's F1 retirement advice
- 11 minutes ago
Max Verstappen to McLaren latest as insider says one key fact will decide F1 megadeal
- 41 minutes ago
Toto Wolff has 'ace up his sleeve' for Mercedes F1 dynasty
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief tells McLaren 'We're going to keep him' as Lambiase saga drags on
- 2 hours ago
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 3 hours ago
F1 star's grandmother melts hearts as she watches him race for first time
- Today 16:02
Most read
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
- 21 april
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen triggers 2026 cancellations as McLaren secure Red Bull star
- 10 april
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
- 21 april
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS5 Race times and positions
- 19 april