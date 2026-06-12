Barcelona Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend

The F1 2026 championship heads to Spain once again this weekend for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix and there are a number of options to watch the race for free.

Brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli takes a 66-point lead to the Circuit de Catalunya, with Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton his nearest rival.

Hamilton has hitting top form in his second season, chasing home Antonelli in both the Canadian and Monaco grands prix - his best races since moving to Italy at the start of 2025.

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George Russell meanwhile will bid to rekindle his title hopes after a disastrous run since winning the season opener in Australia. McLaren will also look to return to form after a disappointing afternoon in Monaco last weekend.

Four-time Max Verstappen produced a blistering qualifying lap to take P2 on the grid in the principality, but was a DNF on Lap 1. He too has a swift opportunity to make amends at a circuit where he claimed his first F1 win back in 2016.

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How you can watch Sunday's race in Barcelona of course depends where you are in the world. The UK as ever will have free highlights from Channel 4, while in the US you can watch for free via a trial with Apple TV.

But there is also great news for F1 fans in Spain thanks to a new deal which means the action from Circuit de Catalunya will be live AND free this weekend.

Thanks to a sublicensing agreement with streaming platform DAZN, Mediaset will air all of the action on its free-to-air channels.

Mediaset will also carry live coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix in September when the new Madring circuit makes its F1 debut.

If you are watching from Austria then you too can watch live through Servus TV, while in Belgium the network to look out for is RTBF Auvio.

The race in Barcelona gets under way at 1500 local time on Sunday (1400 UK, 0900 Eastern, 0600 Pacific).

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