Jos Verstappen bursts into tears after seeing daughter Victoria in her wedding dress
Jos Verstappen bursts into tears after seeing daughter Victoria in her wedding dress
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Jos Verstappen has celebrated many sporting successes throughout his career, but his daughter Victoria’s wedding recently proved to be a truly emotional event.
Victoria, the sister of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, shared new powerful footage capturing the moment when her father was moved to tears upon seeing her in her wedding dress for the first time.
Victoria walked down the aisle in mid-July, marrying Tom Heuts after more than a year of engagement.
The beautiful ceremony was held at a historic castle in Maastricht, attended by the entire family.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen put the huge challenges of his F1 demands to one side to make an appearance despite his challenging season, as he currently sits sixth in the championship, travelling with his Brazilian partner Kelly Piquet to celebrate his sister’s big day.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'
Emotional moments on the lawn
In the shared footage, the touching moment is captured on a lush lawn as father and daughter stand closely together.
When Jos Verstappen turned and saw Victoria in her stunning white dress, his expression was full of admiration. He hugged her, gently wiped away a tear, and offered a comforting pat.
On Instagram, Victoria shared the heartfelt caption: “You once held my hand, and now you let it go.”
Jos also expressed his joy on social media to the newlywed couple, writing, “I am forever proud to be your father. I wish you a life filled with love and happiness with your husband Tom.”
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