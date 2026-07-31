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Newey, Alonso, socials

F1 News Today: Adrian Newey lifts lid on Fernando Alonso future as Aston Martin victory timeline proposed

Newey, Alonso, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Adrian Newey lifts lid on Fernando Alonso future as Aston Martin victory timeline proposed

All the latest news from the world of F1

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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Aston Martin F1 team principal Adrian Newey has opened up on the impact that Fernando Alonso's eventual departure would have on the team.

The two-time champion is contracted to race with Newey's squad until the end of this season, but is expected to announce a contract decision in the coming months.

As speculation over his decision grows, Newey gave his thoughts on the role Alonso plays at the team and how he thinks the Spaniard is feeling at the halfway point of 2026.

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Aston Martin tipped for major F1 turnaround as win timeline issued

Former F1 driver David Coulthard has confidently predicted that Aston Martin will be a race-winning outfit in no time, as they attempt to complete a remarkable turnaround.

The Silverstone-based outfit have had a disastrous start to the sport's new regulations era but are beginning to show signs of life thanks to a big update spearheaded by Newey. But when it comes to improving their 2026 challenger, they're not done yet.

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George Russell reveals Mercedes are p****d off after Toto Wolff gives 'too many mistakes' verdict

Mercedes have a lot to unpack before the season resumes in Zandvoort
Mercedes have a lot to unpack before the season resumes in Zandvoort

George Russell has claimed his Mercedes F1 team are just as 'p****d off' as he is with how the start of his season has unfolded.

Russell has suffered several reliability issues in the first half of 2026, as his Mercedes car has given him a multitude of problems as he tries to chase a first world championship title.

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Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has been praised for his handling of the tricky RB22 at the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out.

Despite complaining about his F1 2026 machinery all weekend in Hungary last time out, Verstappen wrestled with his Red Bull to cross the line in P2, moving up a place in the championship as a result.

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F1 star told he 'has no future' as 2027 seat comes under threat

There are many F1 stars who don't have a confirmed seat for 2027
There are many F1 stars who don't have a confirmed seat for 2027

Former F1 boss Guenther Steiner has hinted that one F1 star will not be on the grid in 2027 amid talks of a fight for his seat.

There are at least 11 drivers on the current grid who are yet to confirm who they will be driving for next season, and Steiner believes time is up for one racer in particular.

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