Laurent Mekies is trying to keep the peace at Red Bull

Red Bull F1 boss Laurent Mekies has suggested the team held clear the air talks with Max Verstappen following the Canadian Grand Prix weekend when the Dutchman was proved right over a key mistake.

Red Bull have not had a good start to 2026, with their four-time world champion driver not having won a single grand prix as of yet, and he currently sits down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

The last few race weekends have yielded better results, however, with Verstappen claiming three podiums from the last four grands prix.

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But despite the 28-year-old's results improving on paper, the Dutchman has continued to be highly critical of his RB22, having been particularly uncomplimentary about the car earlier in the season.

Following Canadian GP qualifying in May where he qualified down in sixth, Verstappen told engineer Gianpiero Lambiase: "There’s something f*****. Like this is impossible. It’s impossible. What the f*** is going on here?"

He then said after the session that the team had changed his setup compared to practice, going against what he had wanted from his own car.

Now, Mekies has looked back on that moment, insisting the team listen very intently to Verstappen's requirements, particularly after that moment of vindication for their star driver.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'

Mekies adamant Red Bull listen to Verstappen

"We had a clear discussion about that after that weekend," Mekies told De Telegraaf. "It was a classic ‘I told you so’ moment.

"That has nothing to do with us not listening to him. But sometimes we want to push the boundaries, and we do that together with the drivers. I have every confidence in our team.

"We mustn’t forget that they were also responsible for that incredible comeback last year."

Amid the car complaints and Red Bull's inability to provide the four-time world champion with a championship-challenging car, there has been speculation linking Verstappen with a move away from Red Bull.

He has a contract with the team until the end of 2028, but his manager Raymond Vermeulen recently revealed there are exit clauses in that deal.

McLaren have been the team most closely linked with acquiring Verstappen's services for 2027, but the Dutchman himself has remained tight-lipped on his future beyond the end of the season.

READ MORE: Verstappen F1 future takes new twist as Red Bull ‘offer new multi-million pay rise’

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