Max Verstappen’s F1 boss insists Red Bull are listening to champion after ‘I told you so’ moment
Max Verstappen’s F1 boss insists Red Bull are listening to champion after ‘I told you so’ moment
Laurent Mekies is trying to keep the peace at Red BullMake us your Google favorite
Red Bull F1 boss Laurent Mekies has suggested the team held clear the air talks with Max Verstappen following the Canadian Grand Prix weekend when the Dutchman was proved right over a key mistake.
Red Bull have not had a good start to 2026, with their four-time world champion driver not having won a single grand prix as of yet, and he currently sits down in sixth in the drivers' championship.
The last few race weekends have yielded better results, however, with Verstappen claiming three podiums from the last four grands prix.
But despite the 28-year-old's results improving on paper, the Dutchman has continued to be highly critical of his RB22, having been particularly uncomplimentary about the car earlier in the season.
Following Canadian GP qualifying in May where he qualified down in sixth, Verstappen told engineer Gianpiero Lambiase: "There’s something f*****. Like this is impossible. It’s impossible. What the f*** is going on here?"
He then said after the session that the team had changed his setup compared to practice, going against what he had wanted from his own car.
Now, Mekies has looked back on that moment, insisting the team listen very intently to Verstappen's requirements, particularly after that moment of vindication for their star driver.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'
Mekies adamant Red Bull listen to Verstappen
"We had a clear discussion about that after that weekend," Mekies told De Telegraaf. "It was a classic ‘I told you so’ moment.
"That has nothing to do with us not listening to him. But sometimes we want to push the boundaries, and we do that together with the drivers. I have every confidence in our team.
"We mustn’t forget that they were also responsible for that incredible comeback last year."
Amid the car complaints and Red Bull's inability to provide the four-time world champion with a championship-challenging car, there has been speculation linking Verstappen with a move away from Red Bull.
He has a contract with the team until the end of 2028, but his manager Raymond Vermeulen recently revealed there are exit clauses in that deal.
McLaren have been the team most closely linked with acquiring Verstappen's services for 2027, but the Dutchman himself has remained tight-lipped on his future beyond the end of the season.
READ MORE: Verstappen F1 future takes new twist as Red Bull ‘offer new multi-million pay rise’
F1 HEADLINES: Newey lifts lid on Alonso future as Aston Martin victory timeline proposed
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 CEO makes prediction about 'incredible' Max Verstappen's future after quit threats
- Yesterday 19:45
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey lifts lid on Fernando Alonso future as Aston Martin victory timeline proposed
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Charles Leclerc admits copying Lewis Hamilton before Ferrari F1 U-turn
Max Verstappen’s F1 boss insists Red Bull are listening to champion after ‘I told you so’ moment
F1 boss: Removing battery usage from TV is good - Star Wars director told me so
Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss takes drastic measures as Italian media report 'title talk ban'
Latest News
Charles Leclerc admits copying Lewis Hamilton before Ferrari F1 U-turn
- 18 minutes ago
Toto Wolff hints at Mercedes driver axe with clear warning to Russell and Antonelli
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen’s F1 boss insists Red Bull are listening to champion after ‘I told you so’ moment
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey lifts lid on Fernando Alonso future as Aston Martin victory timeline proposed
- 2 hours ago
F1 boss: Removing battery usage from TV is good - Star Wars director told me so
- Yesterday 23:13
Red Bull surrender F1 title fight as Laurent Mekies confirms 2027 switch
- Yesterday 22:26
Most read
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- 16 july
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
- 21 july
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix
- 17 july
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july