close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton, Verstappen, socials

Lewis Hamilton will 'kick himself' over 'careless' Ferrari mistake

Hamilton, Verstappen, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton will 'kick himself' over 'careless' Ferrari mistake

Could Lewis have prevented this from happening?

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been told he will 'kick himself' over a silly mistake when he looks back at his most recent performance with Ferrari.

The 41-year-old and the rest of the F1 paddock should now all be relaxing and enjoying some well-earned rest in line with the sport's mandatory annual summer shutdown, but the Scuderia certainly have a lot to unpack when they return from their holidays.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out, Hamilton managed to pick up his fourth penalty from the FIA stewards in just three race weekends, leaving fans and experts squabbling over whether the champion or his F1 team are to blame.

The Maranello-based F1 squad's approach to strategy has always been highly contentious, but after yet another weekend where the Scuderia made some questionable decisions concerning pit stops and team strategy, Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has given Hamilton and the team a rather scathing assessment.

READ MORE: Ferrari team orders decision could make Lewis Hamilton suffer, warn F1 insiders

Croft: 'Lewis is making careless mistakes'

In a new episode of the Sky Sports F1 show podcast following the last race before next month's Dutch GP, Croft made his opinion clear that he felt both Ferrari and Hamilton need to pull themselves together judging by the first half of the campaign.

"Lewis is making careless mistakes," said Croft discussing Hamilton's penalties before going on to pinpoint one moment in particular that he felt might haunt the 106-time grand prix winner.

"He will kick himself when he looks at replays of the Max Verstappen overtake," said the Sky Sports star.

The overtake in question was a move that has garnered a lot of praise in the days following the Hungarian GP, where Verstappen made the bold choice to squeeze past Hamilton with a super late braking move into Turn 1.

Losing track position to his former title rival must have been painful enough, but Hamilton's mistake also meant that Ferraris undercut had been undone, losing track position to Red Bull.

Verstappen went on to finish the race P2 whilst Hamilton had to settle for fifth after the late penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Hamilton even apologised to Ferrari over team radio for failing to hold off the four-time champion, saying: "Ah, I couldn’t see him coming, guys... sorry about losing that position, man."

Croft continued his assessment of the interaction between Hamilton and Verstappen, saying: "Overtake of the season so far. I thought that was brilliant from Max. The control, car control to do that from so far back, absolutely mega.

"But Lewis left the door open and you could view it as another moment of carelessness to be honest, that he didn't expect it. But, you know, Max has shown, three years ago that he'll try that one at that particular corner.

"So, he kind of should have been expecting it and I think he'll kick himself that after doing so well to be ahead of Max, he's now back behind Max again and that cost him too."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'

READ MORE: Hamilton making life 'more difficult for himself' at Ferrari

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Hungarian Grand Prix Sky Sports F1

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Laurent Mekies claims Max Verstappen has won F1 titles with Red Bull cars similar to this year

Laurent Mekies claims Max Verstappen has won F1 titles with Red Bull cars similar to this year

  • 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc admits copying Lewis Hamilton before Ferrari F1 U-turn

Charles Leclerc admits copying Lewis Hamilton before Ferrari F1 U-turn

  • Today 09:42
Lewis Hamilton delivers Ferrari F1 apology

Lewis Hamilton delivers Ferrari F1 apology

  • July 29, 2026 20:54
Lewis Hamilton's boss admits Ferrari mistakes as F1 title hunt falters

Lewis Hamilton's boss admits Ferrari mistakes as F1 title hunt falters

  • July 28, 2026 12:30
F1 and MotoGP crossover planned for United States Grand Prix

F1 and MotoGP crossover planned for United States Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Christian Horner F1 rival crucial to landing him team boss role

Christian Horner F1 rival crucial to landing him team boss role

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

22:30
F1 and MotoGP crossover planned for United States Grand Prix
21:44
Laurent Mekies claims Max Verstappen has won F1 titles with Red Bull cars similar to this year
20:48
Christian Horner F1 rival crucial to landing him team boss role
18:45
Lawrence Stroll given Adrian Newey deadline on Aston Martin F1 performance
17:29
F1 president reacts after German Grand Prix return plans unveiled
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Christian Horner F1 rival crucial to landing him team boss role Christian Horner

Christian Horner F1 rival crucial to landing him team boss role

2 hours ago
Lawrence Stroll given Adrian Newey deadline on Aston Martin F1 performance Aston Martin

Lawrence Stroll given Adrian Newey deadline on Aston Martin F1 performance

Today 18:45
F1 enters the summer break shutdown and this is how the FIA enforce it F1 Explained

F1 enters the summer break shutdown and this is how the FIA enforce it

Today 15:54
Mercedes' 2027 F1 drivers? Toto Wolff spotted with Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli on boat F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes' 2027 F1 drivers? Toto Wolff spotted with Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli on boat

Today 13:09
Ontdek het op Google Play
x