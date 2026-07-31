Lewis Hamilton will 'kick himself' over 'careless' Ferrari mistake

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been told he will 'kick himself' over a silly mistake when he looks back at his most recent performance with Ferrari.

The 41-year-old and the rest of the F1 paddock should now all be relaxing and enjoying some well-earned rest in line with the sport's mandatory annual summer shutdown, but the Scuderia certainly have a lot to unpack when they return from their holidays.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out, Hamilton managed to pick up his fourth penalty from the FIA stewards in just three race weekends, leaving fans and experts squabbling over whether the champion or his F1 team are to blame.

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The Maranello-based F1 squad's approach to strategy has always been highly contentious, but after yet another weekend where the Scuderia made some questionable decisions concerning pit stops and team strategy, Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has given Hamilton and the team a rather scathing assessment.

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Croft: 'Lewis is making careless mistakes'

In a new episode of the Sky Sports F1 show podcast following the last race before next month's Dutch GP, Croft made his opinion clear that he felt both Ferrari and Hamilton need to pull themselves together judging by the first half of the campaign.

"Lewis is making careless mistakes," said Croft discussing Hamilton's penalties before going on to pinpoint one moment in particular that he felt might haunt the 106-time grand prix winner.

"He will kick himself when he looks at replays of the Max Verstappen overtake," said the Sky Sports star.

The overtake in question was a move that has garnered a lot of praise in the days following the Hungarian GP, where Verstappen made the bold choice to squeeze past Hamilton with a super late braking move into Turn 1.

Losing track position to his former title rival must have been painful enough, but Hamilton's mistake also meant that Ferraris undercut had been undone, losing track position to Red Bull.

Verstappen went on to finish the race P2 whilst Hamilton had to settle for fifth after the late penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Hamilton even apologised to Ferrari over team radio for failing to hold off the four-time champion, saying: "Ah, I couldn’t see him coming, guys... sorry about losing that position, man."

Croft continued his assessment of the interaction between Hamilton and Verstappen, saying: "Overtake of the season so far. I thought that was brilliant from Max. The control, car control to do that from so far back, absolutely mega.

"But Lewis left the door open and you could view it as another moment of carelessness to be honest, that he didn't expect it. But, you know, Max has shown, three years ago that he'll try that one at that particular corner.

"So, he kind of should have been expecting it and I think he'll kick himself that after doing so well to be ahead of Max, he's now back behind Max again and that cost him too."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'

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