Here is the final full race result from the F1 race at the Hungaroring

The final result from the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix has been confirmed by F1's governing body, the FIA, following yet another penalty verdict that went against Lewis Hamilton and a first win of the season for Lando Norris.

Hamilton released a statement via social media ahead of Sunday's race saying he felt like he 'couldn't catch a break' when it came to the stewards' decisions lately.

Before the 41-year-old had even taken to the track for the 11th round of the championship, the FIA announced that both he and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli had been hit with three-place grid penalties demoting them down to P5 and P7 respectively ahead of lights out.

Article continues under video

Antonelli managed to claw his way back up to finish the 70-lap race in P3, doing some serious damage control where his championship lead is concerned.

Hamilton on the other hand was struck by a fourth penalty in three race weekends in the closing laps of Sunday's race having been found to have exceeded the pit-lane speed limit by just 0.1 km/h.

This decision, along with a time penalty for Haas driver Ollie Bearman, was announced in the final moments of the race, confirming Hamilton's finishing position as P5 and Bearman's as P19.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Hungarian Grand Prix times and positions

F1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA:

*Five-second time penalty applied as per in-race stewards' decision for speeding in the pit lane.

**Five-second time penalty applied as per in-race stewards' decision for ignoring blue flags.

Fastest Lap: Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:22.000 on lap 58.

When is the next F1 race?

Following Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, the F1 2026 championship will now adhere to the mandatory requirement for every competitor to pause work that could give them a championship advantage, resulting in the sport's annual summer shutdown.

This means the next race isn't until the Dutch Grand Prix on August 23, but don't worry, the race weekend will be jam-packed and action will actually commence on Friday, August 21.

The first and only practice session at Zandvoort will kick off the day at 12:30 local time (CEST) before sprint qualifying.

The sprint weekend format will then continue with the Dutch sprint race and a grand prix qualifying taking place on Saturday, August 22.

Then, the 12th round of the championship will see the main event at the Dutch GP take place on Sunday, August 23, with a lights out time of 3pm CEST, which is 2pm BST.

READ MORE: FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 2026 STANDINGS: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton falters in title battle

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

Related