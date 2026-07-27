close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Norris after pole at the Hungaroring

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

Norris after pole at the Hungaroring — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

Here is the final full race result from the F1 race at the Hungaroring

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The final result from the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix has been confirmed by F1's governing body, the FIA, following yet another penalty verdict that went against Lewis Hamilton and a first win of the season for Lando Norris.

Hamilton released a statement via social media ahead of Sunday's race saying he felt like he 'couldn't catch a break' when it came to the stewards' decisions lately.

Before the 41-year-old had even taken to the track for the 11th round of the championship, the FIA announced that both he and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli had been hit with three-place grid penalties demoting them down to P5 and P7 respectively ahead of lights out.

Antonelli managed to claw his way back up to finish the 70-lap race in P3, doing some serious damage control where his championship lead is concerned.

Hamilton on the other hand was struck by a fourth penalty in three race weekends in the closing laps of Sunday's race having been found to have exceeded the pit-lane speed limit by just 0.1 km/h.

This decision, along with a time penalty for Haas driver Ollie Bearman, was announced in the final moments of the race, confirming Hamilton's finishing position as P5 and Bearman's as P19.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Hungarian Grand Prix times and positions

F1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA:

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Final Classification
Pos/Status Driver Team
1 Lando Norris McLaren
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
5 *Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull
7 George Russell Mercedes
8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls
11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi
12 Pierre Gasly Alpine
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
15 Franco Colapinto Alpine
16 Esteban Ocon Haas
17 Alex Albon Williams
18 Carlos Sainz Williams
19 **Oliver Bearman Haas
DNF Oscar Piastri McLaren
DNF Sergio Perez Cadillac
DNF Valtteri Bottas Cadillac

*Five-second time penalty applied as per in-race stewards' decision for speeding in the pit lane.

**Five-second time penalty applied as per in-race stewards' decision for ignoring blue flags.

Fastest Lap: Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:22.000 on lap 58.

When is the next F1 race?

Following Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, the F1 2026 championship will now adhere to the mandatory requirement for every competitor to pause work that could give them a championship advantage, resulting in the sport's annual summer shutdown.

This means the next race isn't until the Dutch Grand Prix on August 23, but don't worry, the race weekend will be jam-packed and action will actually commence on Friday, August 21.

The first and only practice session at Zandvoort will kick off the day at 12:30 local time (CEST) before sprint qualifying.

The sprint weekend format will then continue with the Dutch sprint race and a grand prix qualifying taking place on Saturday, August 22.

Then, the 12th round of the championship will see the main event at the Dutch GP take place on Sunday, August 23, with a lights out time of 3pm CEST, which is 2pm BST.

READ MORE: FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 2026 STANDINGS: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton falters in title battle

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

Related

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Mercedes launch George Russell investigation after Hungary horror show

Mercedes launch George Russell investigation after Hungary horror show

  • 1 hour ago
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend

Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend

  • Yesterday 22:30
Max Verstappen blasts Red Bull colleagues as 'morons' in untelevised rant

Max Verstappen blasts Red Bull colleagues as 'morons' in untelevised rant

  • Yesterday 20:57
FIA failure after Kimi Antonelli shown bizarre flag at Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA failure after Kimi Antonelli shown bizarre flag at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:03
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton falters in title battle

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton falters in title battle

  • Yesterday 16:57
F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix times and positions

F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix times and positions

  • Yesterday 16:47

Just in

11:36
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton puts blame on Ferrari, F1 champion blasts colleagues as 'morons'
10:55
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
09:43
Mercedes launch George Russell investigation after Hungary horror show
08:58
Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links
26-7
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team Latest F1 News

Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team

43 minutes ago
Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links Aston Martin

Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links

2 hours ago
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

3 hours ago
Max Verstappen blasts Red Bull colleagues as 'morons' in untelevised rant Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen blasts Red Bull colleagues as 'morons' in untelevised rant

Yesterday 20:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x