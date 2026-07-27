F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
Here is the final full race result from the F1 race at the HungaroringMake us your Google favorite
The final result from the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix has been confirmed by F1's governing body, the FIA, following yet another penalty verdict that went against Lewis Hamilton and a first win of the season for Lando Norris.
Hamilton released a statement via social media ahead of Sunday's race saying he felt like he 'couldn't catch a break' when it came to the stewards' decisions lately.
Before the 41-year-old had even taken to the track for the 11th round of the championship, the FIA announced that both he and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli had been hit with three-place grid penalties demoting them down to P5 and P7 respectively ahead of lights out.
Antonelli managed to claw his way back up to finish the 70-lap race in P3, doing some serious damage control where his championship lead is concerned.
Hamilton on the other hand was struck by a fourth penalty in three race weekends in the closing laps of Sunday's race having been found to have exceeded the pit-lane speed limit by just 0.1 km/h.
This decision, along with a time penalty for Haas driver Ollie Bearman, was announced in the final moments of the race, confirming Hamilton's finishing position as P5 and Bearman's as P19.
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Hungarian Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026
Here is the final classification from the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA:
|Pos/Status
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5
|*Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|19
|**Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|DNF
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
*Five-second time penalty applied as per in-race stewards' decision for speeding in the pit lane.
**Five-second time penalty applied as per in-race stewards' decision for ignoring blue flags.
Fastest Lap: Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:22.000 on lap 58.
When is the next F1 race?
Following Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, the F1 2026 championship will now adhere to the mandatory requirement for every competitor to pause work that could give them a championship advantage, resulting in the sport's annual summer shutdown.
This means the next race isn't until the Dutch Grand Prix on August 23, but don't worry, the race weekend will be jam-packed and action will actually commence on Friday, August 21.
The first and only practice session at Zandvoort will kick off the day at 12:30 local time (CEST) before sprint qualifying.
The sprint weekend format will then continue with the Dutch sprint race and a grand prix qualifying taking place on Saturday, August 22.
Then, the 12th round of the championship will see the main event at the Dutch GP take place on Sunday, August 23, with a lights out time of 3pm CEST, which is 2pm BST.
READ MORE: FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 2026 STANDINGS: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton falters in title battle
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