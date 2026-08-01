George Russell told to confront Mercedes reality: ‘His championship is down the drain’

Dutch F1 insiders have spoken out about George Russell's current struggles up against his team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with one suggesting that his title hopes are 'down the drain'.

Russell and Antonelli are currently driving the most dominant car on the F1 grid, but the team's reliability struggles are such that the Brackley outfit have not been able to pull away in the constructors' championship.

Their reliability issues have affected both Russell and Antonelli at different stages of the season, but Russell has arguably faced the most bad luck, and is currently sat 59 points behind his team-mate in the drivers' championship heading into the summer break.

Article continues under video

That's despite the fact that Russell went into the season as the favourite to claim championship success.

The Brit has been outperformed by Antonelli throughout the season, struggling to keep up with the young Italian even when they have both finished a session.

Antonelli has claimed six grand prix wins and six pole positions, while Russell's numbers sit at two and four respectively.

Now, Dutch F1 analyst and former driver Jan Lammers has said that Russell is having to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer the fastest driver at the Mercedes team.

READ MORE: George Russell reveals Mercedes are p****d off after Toto Wolff gives 'too many mistakes' verdict

Can Russell still win the championship?

"Look, if at some point he is full of self-confidence and thinks, 'Well, I'm just the fastest in the whole world.' I don't think that anymore," Lammers said on the Ziggo Sport talk show Race Cafe.

"When he just starts saying: 'I'm just the fastest in the whole world.' And someone else steps in, and simply shows with braking, accelerating, and steering that that is not the case.

"It is very clear that Russell is simply driving slower, just by himself."

Lammers' co-host Jack Plooij then said: "It’s been a fact for some time, but now they’re actually saying it. His conclusion regarding the title race is therefore clear; I think Russell’s title hopes are down the drain."

Mercedes have recently confirmed that a software issue on Russell's car has been causing him problems when it comes to his straight line speed, and that was evident in Belgium, where Russell first revealed the issues in an emotional interview.

But Mercedes did also confirm that Antonelli's car has been experiencing similar issues too. At the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, Russell's W17 went into anti-stall off the line, dropping him down to 21st on the first lap in the latest of a long line of issues in 2026 for the Brit.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey lifts lid on Alonso future as Aston Martin victory timeline proposed

READ MORE: Lando Norris applies Mercedes pressure after major McLaren statement

Related