George Russell reveals Toto Wolff relationship has changed since Mercedes struggles
George Russell reveals Toto Wolff relationship has changed since Mercedes struggles
Russell is going through a rough patch at Mercedes
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has opened up about his relationship with team principal Toto Wolff, suggesting it has changed since last season.
Russell headed into the sport's new regulations cycle as the favourite for the drivers' championship, but seven rounds into the campaign and it is instead his teenage team-mate who leads the standings.
Kimi Antonelli may only be in his sophomore year with the Silver Arrows but ahead of this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, the 19-year-old has enjoyed five back-to-back grand prix victories.
Russell on the other hand suffered a weekend to forget yet again in Monaco, finishing out of the points and losing P2 in the drivers' championship to Lewis Hamilton as a result.
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Russell issues Wolff F1 relationship update
Another poor result following Russell's DNF in Canada didn't help the rumours that Mercedes boss Wolff is still interested in tempting Max Verstappen away from Red Bull.
With Antonelli proving himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the sport this season, it would clearly be Russell who would be on the way out should Wolff manage to obtain Verstappen's signature, perhaps as early as 2027.
But ahead of this weekend's race in Spain, Russell has gone full damage control to convince the media that his relationship with Wolff has only changed for the better.
Speaking to the media including GPFans on Thursday ahead of the Barcelona GP, Russell implied his relationship with the Silver Arrows team principal has in fact changed, noting they have never been closer.
Reflecting on the support Wolff has offered to him this season, Russell said: "Toto’s been exceptionally supportive during this time, I don’t think our relationship has ever been closer to be honest.”
The 28-year-old then turned his attention to Wolff's partner Susie, who is a former driver and the current managing director of F1 Academy.
"I didn’t even realise we were a quarter of the way through the season. I had a really nice message from Susie [Wolff] on Sunday night, which was very to the point. Just a reminder that we’re only 27.3 per cent of the way through the season.
"I had to check the maths, because I didn’t quite trust it. But it’s crazy, there’s so long to go, there’s so much to happen.
"It doesn’t mean I’m going to be on the top step of the podium this weekend and everything is back to normal. But, so much can happen. Let’s see."
READ MORE: New Max Verstappen contract clause revealed with Russell in danger at Mercedes
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