Red Bull announce their new Helmut Marko after poaching Mercedes F1 talent guru
Red Bull announce their new Helmut Marko after poaching Mercedes F1 talent guru
Red Bull have pulled off a major talent swoopMake us your Google favorite
Red Bull F1 team have announced that Mercedes talent scout Gwen Lagrue has agreed to join the energy drink giants in 2027, confirming a major loss for Toto Wolff's squad.
Lagrue has worked for the Silver Arrows for over a decade building up their junior driver programme, but will now make the switch to lead Red Bull's programme in a role previously held by Helmut Marko until he retired from the position in 2025.
The Frenchman is to thank for scouting some of the grid's biggest stars including the current Mercedes duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, the latter of which is leading the drivers' championship at just 19 years of age.
Since F1 design genius Adrian Newey announced his Red Bull departure in 2024, the Milton Keynes-based F1 team have suffered from a mass exodus of talent, particularly in their technical department.
Rivals and reigning constructors' champions McLaren have benefitted from poaching a few names including chief engineering officer Rob Marshall, head of race strategy Will Courtenay and in a few years time, Max Verstappen's own race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase.
But with Laurent Mekies at the helm, Red Bull finally have a rival poaching announcement of their own to make.
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Mercedes bid farewell to Lagrue
Following last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix where the podium was made up of drivers from McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes, the Silver Arrows posted a picture on 'X' of Lagrue alongside Wolff, confirming the departure of their talent scout.
The caption read: "Thank you Gwen. It’s been a great ride together.
"Together, we've developed many young drivers, including our current F1 drivers George and Kimi, and you've made a fantastic contribution.
"We have built a true successor to the original Mercedes-Benz junior team, and you leave in place a talented group to carry on this work.
"Professional relationships may come to an end, but we will always remain friends, with a shared mindset.
"We wish you well for your next challenge."
And that challenge was confirmed just 45 minutes later by Mercedes' fierce rival constructor, Red Bull.
Red Bull poach rival F1 talent that scouted Antonelli
A post on Red Bull's social media accounts quickly followed, including a picture of team principal Mekies sealing the deal with Lagrue via a firm handshake as a beaming smile spread across his face.
Alongside the picture was a caption that read: "Strengthening the Red Bull Junior Programme. Excited for you to join the Team in 2027, Gwen."
A statement from the energy drink giants then read: "Announcing the appointment of Gwen Lagrue as director of the Red Bull junior programme.
"Reporting to Laurent, Gwen will join the leadership team in 2027 as we continue to strengthen our organisation for the future."
Mekies also released a statement after the rival signing had been confirmed, saying: "Gwen is one of the very best talent developers in F1 and I know first-hand the expertise, leadership and passion he brings to developing young drivers.
"The Red Bull junior programme has always been a cornerstone of Red Bull's success, and having Gwen lead it soon reflects the importance we continue to place on developing the next generation of F1 talent."
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