McLaren take aim at Red Bull in Gianpiero Lambiase welcome statement

McLaren F1 team seemed to take a swipe at rivals Red Bull during the announcement of Gianpiero Lambiase as their chief racing officer.

It has been confirmed both by Red Bull and McLaren that Lambiase will be leaving his role as Max Verstappen's race engineer and head of racing in order to take up a new position at McLaren.

The move will not happen until 2028, however, with Lambiase contracted to Red Bull until then, and it's been revealed that the Brit will stay in his dual position at Red Bull right up until he leaves.

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But Lambiase is just one of several key Red Bull figures who have left the Milton Keynes-based outfit in recent seasons, with Christian Horner, Helmut Marko, Jonathan Wheatley, Adrian Newey, Will Courtenay and Rob Marshall making up just some of those on that list.

Courtenay and Marshall actually left the team to take up positions with McLaren, and they will be reunited with Lambiase in 2028.

Courtenay is the sporting director at McLaren, while Marshall is the chief designer.

And McLaren gave a nod to these two individuals in their statement announcing Lambiase, praising the team's ability to 'attract top talent'.

The statement read: "McLaren Racing is pleased to announce that Gianpiero Lambiase will join the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as chief racing officer, reporting to team principal, Andrea Stella.

"The role of the chief racing officer already exists within the team’s structure, with overall leadership of the race team. These duties are currently managed by Andrea Stella in addition to his role as team principal.

"Lambiase is the latest hire designed to strengthen and support the talent pool that exists at McLaren Mastercard, while also reaffirming the team’s long-term commitment to confirming its position as a championship-winning team."

Then in a cheeky swipe at Red Bull, they said: "The team’s ability to attract and secure top talent, like Lambiase, and previously Rob Marshall and Will Courtenay, alongside the retention and promotion of highly-talented people already within the team, is a testament to the strategic vision and culture that are integrally embodied in the McLaren Mastercard F1 Team under the leadership of Zak Brown and Andrea Stella, who are also both on long-term contracts.

"The team look forward to welcoming Gianpiero Lambiase when his existing contract ends, no later than 2028."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase quits Red Bull to join rivals

Who is Gianpiero Lambiase?

Lambiase is the race engineer of four-time world champion Verstappen, and has been since the Dutchman joined Red Bull back in 2016.

Lambiase actually joined Red Bull a year earlier than that though, and was the race engineer for former Red Bull star Daniil Kvyat.

While he is best known for his work at Red Bull, Lambiase also worked for the Silverstone-based outfit for 11 years, who in that time were known as Jordan, Midland, Spyker and Force India.

His first gig as a race engineer came in 2010 at Force India with Vitantonio Liuzzi, before working at the same team with Paul di Resta and Sergio Perez.

Lambiase's current position at Red Bull is the most senior that he has held in his F1 career to date, being promoted to head of racing back in 2024 while still performing his duties as Verstappen's race engineer.

He will take a little step back from race weekends in his new role with McLaren, becoming their chief racing officer.

READ MORE: Gianpiero Lambiase exit provides huge hint about Max Verstappen’s F1 future

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