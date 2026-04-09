Gianpiero Lambiase exit provides huge hint about Max Verstappen’s F1 future

The news that Gianpiero Lambiase is leaving Red Bull provides a huge hint about the future of four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Having served as Verstappen's race engineer since 2016 and Red Bull's head of racing since 2024, Lambiase is expected to leave the team and move to McLaren.

While no exact date has been given regarding his departure, some reports suggest that the move will take place at the start of 2028 unless an agreement is reached between McLaren or Red Bull for an earlier date.

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In regards to his role at McLaren, Lambiase will reportedly support current team principal Andrea Stella and take away some of the Italian's trackside responsibilities.

However, an interview from Lambiase in 2023 has recently re-surfaced and given cause to think that his exit may be timed to align with that of Verstappen himself.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase quits Red Bull to join rivals

Does Lambiase exit mean Verstappen is also leaving?

It is no secret that Verstappen is opposed to the new cars and regulations in 2026, deeming them to be 'anti-racing', and he is said to be 'seriously considering' retirement.

One fan on social media re-shared an interview from Lambiase with Dutch publication De Telegraaf, conducted in 2023, which given the recent news, has offered a huge hint as to what Verstappen's future will look like.

Lambiase said: "The day Max and I stop working together in this set-up will be the day I’m keen to take on a new challenge.

"I don’t think it would be fair to another driver if we tried to replicate what I’ve been doing with Max since May 2016.

"I see this as something incredibly special and don’t think anything like it will happen again. So I hope we’ll definitely continue on this basis until at least 2028 [when Verstappen's contract expires]. Unless he or the team decides otherwise, of course."

When these quotes were shared on X, one fan wrote in the comments: "Max retiring confirmed." Another added: "Yeah Max has gone."

Neither McLaren nor Red Bull have commented on reports Lambiase will leave Red Bull to join McLaren. Nor has there been any official announcement that Verstappen himself is leaving Red Bull.

READ MORE: Verstappen is doing 'bizarre' 24-hour race outside F1

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