close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen, generic, 2025

Gianpiero Lambiase exit provides huge hint about Max Verstappen’s F1 future

Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen, generic, 2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

Gianpiero Lambiase exit provides huge hint about Max Verstappen’s F1 future

What does Lambiase exit mean for Verstappen?

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The news that Gianpiero Lambiase is leaving Red Bull provides a huge hint about the future of four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Having served as Verstappen's race engineer since 2016 and Red Bull's head of racing since 2024, Lambiase is expected to leave the team and move to McLaren.

While no exact date has been given regarding his departure, some reports suggest that the move will take place at the start of 2028 unless an agreement is reached between McLaren or Red Bull for an earlier date.

In regards to his role at McLaren, Lambiase will reportedly support current team principal Andrea Stella and take away some of the Italian's trackside responsibilities.

However, an interview from Lambiase in 2023 has recently re-surfaced and given cause to think that his exit may be timed to align with that of Verstappen himself.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase quits Red Bull to join rivals

Does Lambiase exit mean Verstappen is also leaving?

It is no secret that Verstappen is opposed to the new cars and regulations in 2026, deeming them to be 'anti-racing', and he is said to be 'seriously considering' retirement.

One fan on social media re-shared an interview from Lambiase with Dutch publication De Telegraaf, conducted in 2023, which given the recent news, has offered a huge hint as to what Verstappen's future will look like.

Lambiase said: "The day Max and I stop working together in this set-up will be the day I’m keen to take on a new challenge.

"I don’t think it would be fair to another driver if we tried to replicate what I’ve been doing with Max since May 2016.

"I see this as something incredibly special and don’t think anything like it will happen again. So I hope we’ll definitely continue on this basis until at least 2028 [when Verstappen's contract expires]. Unless he or the team decides otherwise, of course."

When these quotes were shared on X, one fan wrote in the comments: "Max retiring confirmed." Another added: "Yeah Max has gone."

Neither McLaren nor Red Bull have commented on reports Lambiase will leave Red Bull to join McLaren. Nor has there been any official announcement that Verstappen himself is leaving Red Bull.

READ MORE: Verstappen is doing 'bizarre' 24-hour race outside F1

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Gianpiero Lambiase

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase quits Red Bull to join rivals

Max Verstappen F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase quits Red Bull to join rivals

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen's 'ego' to blame for F1 outbursts

Max Verstappen's 'ego' to blame for F1 outbursts

  • Yesterday 11:57
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shares Ferrari masterplan as FIA make crucial decisions

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shares Ferrari masterplan as FIA make crucial decisions

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen exit rumours swirl as disgruntled F1 star arrives at rival series

Max Verstappen exit rumours swirl as disgruntled F1 star arrives at rival series

  • Yesterday 17:42
Why Horner and Newey split, why Red Bull are in crisis and Brundle's big fear - F1 News Recap

Why Horner and Newey split, why Red Bull are in crisis and Brundle's big fear - F1 News Recap

  • April 7, 2026 22:57
Max Verstappen and Red Bull are in F1 crisis, and a 'wartime relic' is to blame

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are in F1 crisis, and a 'wartime relic' is to blame

  • April 7, 2026 17:55

Just in

09:25
Max Verstappen F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase quits Red Bull to join rivals
08:27
'I'm out': Why Aston Martin boss stepped down because of Adrian Newey
07:02
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shares Ferrari masterplan as FIA make crucial decisions
8-4
Vote for the new Sky Sports F1 pundit
8-4
Martin Brundle to miss more F1 races as Sky pundit announces streamlined schedule
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Gianpiero Lambiase exit provides huge hint about Max Verstappen’s F1 future Max Verstappen

Gianpiero Lambiase exit provides huge hint about Max Verstappen’s F1 future

31 minutes ago
Max Verstappen F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase quits Red Bull to join rivals F1 News

Max Verstappen F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase quits Red Bull to join rivals

1 hour ago
'I'm out': Why Aston Martin boss stepped down because of Adrian Newey Latest F1 News

'I'm out': Why Aston Martin boss stepped down because of Adrian Newey

2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shares Ferrari masterplan as FIA make crucial decisions F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shares Ferrari masterplan as FIA make crucial decisions

3 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x