Max Verstappen reveals talks with Christian Horner after F1 exit
Max Verstappen reveals talks with Christian Horner after F1 exit
Verstappen reveals frequent communication with his old bossMake us your Google favorite
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has shed light on talks with former Red Bull boss Christian Horner upon his return to the paddock at last weekend's British Grand Prix.
A busy weekend at Silverstone concluded on Sunday with the 52-lap main event, which Horner was on site to witness for the first time since being sacked from his role as Red Bull team principal last year.
It was the 2025 British GP that marked Horner's final race at the helm of the energy drink giants' F1 squad before being removed from the position he had held for two decades.
Horner's sacking shook the sport to its core and saw him replaced by former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies, who is now struggling to keep star driver Verstappen onboard with the project after struggling to provide him with a consistently competitive package under the new regulations.
READ MORE: Why Max Verstappen needs to leave Red Bull if he wants to achieve anything in F1
Verstappen admits he still talks to Horner 'almost every week' after Red Bull exit
Horner made his return to the F1 paddock for the first time in a year on Sunday as rumours continue to swirl over the many paths he could take to find a way back into the sport in a professional capacity.
As the Englishman shocked fans waiting outside the Silverstone paddock by breaking his silence and year-long absence from the sport, Verstappen admitted to media that he is in fact still in frequent contact with his former boss.
“I speak to Christian almost every week,” Verstappen told media at the British Grand Prix.
“I saw him on the camera walking around, but I haven't had time to meet anyone, to be honest. It’s just been busy.”
When pushed to give details over what his chats with Horner have been about, Verstappen replied: “Like you do with your friends, or people that you've known for a long time.”
And it isn't just Horner who Verstappen remains in contact with from Red Bull's long list of outgoing team members.
Mekies told media back in April that recently retired Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko also makes a point of keeping an open line of communication with the Dutchman.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen exit clause active as Horner breaks silence
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