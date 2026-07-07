The future of Max Verstappen at Red Bull is now very much in doubt after a disastrous British Grand Prix Sunday for the four-time F1 world champion.

The 28-year-old Dutchman was in the running for a podium finish late in the race at Silverstone, right up to the moment he crashed out on Lap 48 of 52.

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Christian Horner breaks silence on 'brutal' Red Bull F1 exit

Christian Horner has called his departure from Red Bull 'abrupt and brutal', as the one-year anniversary of the announcement approaches.

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The long-time team principal was relieved of his duties after last year's British Grand Prix, and made his first appearance back in the F1 paddock since his sacking this Sunday at the exact same venue.

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Jenson Button proposes new F1 rule to fix Silverstone safety car fiasco

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button has proposed a rule change to avoid another scenario like the disappointing end to the British Grand Prix.

Following a late crash for Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the safety car was called out on lap 48 of 52.

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F1 star stung by late FIA penalty in bizarre ruling at British Grand Prix

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz was handed a rare penalty after the race for a controversial incident that occurred at the end of the British Grand Prix.

Once again, the Williams outfit suffered a disastrous weekend at Silverstone, failing to pick up a single point despite there being more available than usual via the sprint and main race during the British GP weekend.

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Carlos Sainz received a bizarre penalty at Silverstone.

Five suspects arrested after F1 legend injured in robbery at his home

Five suspects are now in custody in France following the horrific robbery at the home of F1 legend Alain Prost.

The 71-year-old four-time world champion suffered a head wound when masked intruders forced their way into his home in Nyon, Switzerland early one morning in May.

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