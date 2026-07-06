Jenson Button proposes new F1 rule to fix Silverstone safety car fiasco
Jenson Button proposes new F1 rule to fix Silverstone safety car fiasco
The British Grand Prix ended under safety car conditionsMake us your Google favorite
2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button has proposed a rule change to avoid another scenario like the disappointing end to the British Grand Prix.
Following a late crash for Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the safety car was called out on lap 48 of 52.
Lewis Hamilton dived into the pits to move onto soft tyres, while Mercedes' George Russell did not, allowing him to jump ahead of Hamilton and into second.
Fans patiently waited for the safety car to come into the pits, anticipating a showdown between Hamilton on fresh tyres and Russell ahead struggling on old tyres.
For a moment, it looked like we would get a one-lap showdown at the end of the race after Verstappen's car was cleared out of the way and the lapped cars overtook the safety car. A 'safety car in this lap' message was displayed by race control and we were ready to go.
However, the safety car continued on, eventually leading to the race ending under safety car conditions, neutralising the race and all of the drivers' current positions.
The reasoning for the safety car to stay out was revealed in the aftermath of the race, when the FIA released a statement admitting that a 'software error' was to blame, and that a 'safety car in this lap' message should never have been displayed in the first place.
A spokesperson said: "The SC period regulation Article B5. 13.5 states that one lap must be completed following the unlapping procedure.
"This process was followed by race operations. The “SC In This Lap” message was displayed erroneously due to a software error."
But the Sky Sports F1 team were not happy with the damp squib of an ending, and fans at Silverstone could be heard booing from the stands. 2009 world champion Button came up with a plan immediately after the race to prevent similar situations in the future.
RESULTS: Verstappen crash costs Hamilton in dramatic finish
Button wants IndyCar-style rule change
"My thoughts are that we shouldn’t talk about it too much because we just had an amazing race, it was an amazing British Grand Prix," Button told Sky Sports F1 after the race.
"I understand the rules should change, I do. A great finish to the race would have been awesome.
"But a lot of them end under safety cars, but as a race I thought it was really good. Lots of overtaking, lots of action. I didn’t think those would be the top five [drivers] at the end of the race!"
Button then went on to put forward his idea to change the disappointing end to the race, hinting at an IndyCar-style overtime period.
"It would be nice - I mean it’s very difficult because of fuel loads and stuff - but like in other forms of motorsport, especially in the States, where they push it an extra lap or push it an extra two laps," he said. "If you get a yellow flag in that period it gets pushed on again.
"It’s tricky because they are very tight on fuel loads but it would be nice to see a great finale."
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