Former Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has admitted that there are certain parts of F1 that he does not miss, having been sacked last year.

The Brit was Red Bull team principal for 20 years before he was axed following the 2025 British Grand Prix last July.

He has since been linked with a return to the grid with a number of teams, including the likes of Alpine, Haas and Aston Martin. Those 'smaller' teams appear to be an attractive prospect for Horner, who has admitted to wanting more of a team ownership role as his next move.

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There's no doubt that he has championship pedigree, having turned Red Bull from a new outfit in 2005 to a championship-winning team by 2010. Overall, he claimed 14 world championships at the helm of the team across 20 years.

But Horner's last few years at Red Bull were clouded by feuds and infighting within the team, as well as personal off-track issues.

Horner had a rather public feud with Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen, while he and Helmut Marko were also not best of friends, as confirmed by Marko after his retirement at the end of 2025.

Horner also had a tumultuous relationship with some of his rivals on the grid, including Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

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Horner enjoying his downtime

Now, Horner has revealed that he doesn't miss that side of the world of F1, what he describes as 'politics and bull****'.

"I still hear from a lot of people from in the team, which is nice," Horner told The Times. "I’ve missed the competition a little bit, I haven’t missed the politics and the bull**** side of things.

"When you’ve got your nose to the grindstone it’s difficult to have perspective, but there’s an awful lot more to life than just Formula 1."

Horner was on the grid ahead of the British Grand Prix, and spoke with Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle, revealing that he's been 'enjoying the downtime' from the sport.

It remains to be seen where Horner ends up next on the F1 grid - if he comes back at all - but he admitted at Silverstone that he's pretty sure that no such move will happen in time for the 2027 season.

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