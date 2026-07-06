F1 boss reveals summer break deadline to restore cancelled races

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has finally confirmed that the sport is looking to restore at least one of the 2026 season's two cancelled races to the calendar, with the summer break a key date.

April was unexpectedly empty of F1 this year after conflict in the Middle East caused the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain grands prix to be cancelled for safety and logistical reasons.

There have been murmurings this summer, though, that at least one of the races could be reinstated, likely as part of a new autumn triple-header. Domenicali's comments to Sky Sports this week are the closest F1 has come to confirming that will be the case.

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In slightly roundabout comments, in which he refused to outright commit to a 23rd race (likely the Bahrain Grand Prix, not Saudi), he appeared to suggest that an official announcement could be forthcoming before the summer break at the end of the month.

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Domenicali sort of says something about the Bahrain Grand Prix, ish

"If there is something that we can announce also related to the possibility of seeing if there is any space for what has not been done so far, we're going to do it, in the right moment and the right conditions," he said.

"That is really the hope, because if all the conditions are right, we're going to go ahead with our plan. If there is a chance, why not?"

He added: "I think that the gap to do the eventual possibility of doing one of the races that we have not done, we need to do it before the summer break."

Got that?

He also hailed the 'political message' that the reinstatement of the race would send, saying that the race running would be a sign that the conflict which caused the original cancellation 'is something we can say is behind us'.

"Our duty is to make sure we are ready to run our calendar as it is planned," he said.

"And we are monitoring the situation because it would be an incredibly positive message for sport, and also politically, that we are moving in this direction, because if this is happening, it is something we can say is behind us."

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