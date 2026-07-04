British Grand Prix Tickets: Top tips for Silverstone 2027
British Grand Prix Tickets: Top tips for Silverstone 2027
Your guide on how to buy tickets for SilverstoneMake us your Google favorite
Watching the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix and wanting a taste of the action? Well unfortunately, Sunday tickets this year are entirely sold out. But you could get in on the action for tickets next year!
The British Grand Prix will of course return in 2027, and if you are wanting to go to the event, getting in early will be crucial.
A record 565,000 fans have been at the Silverstone Circuit this weekend, including 16,000 each day in the brand new 'Landostand', designed to celebrate 2025 world champion Lando Norris.
So, here are some tips for you for if you're wanting to get tickets for the 2027 British Grand Prix.
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How to buy tickets for 2027 British Grand Prix
Tickets are not yet on sale for the 2027 British GP weekend, but unlike many other circuits on the calendar, they do tend to go on sale relatively soon after the end of the previous year's event.
Keep an eye on the Silverstone Circuit website over the coming days, as you may be able to achieve early-bird discounts, or ensure that you can get the exact position that you want for next year's race.
Alternatively, if you are looking for a real VIP experience, then you can already inquire via the F1 Experiences website about 2027 packages. These much more expensive tickets offer you premium hospitality as well as paddock access, as well as of course all of the F1 action. Just fill out the form on the website, and you will receive the latest about the packages direct to your inbox.
It definitely does pay to buy tickets early, with Silverstone employing so-called dynamic pricing (the cost rises as certain capacity levels are hit for each ticket category). The 2026 general began last September.
In terms of which days to get, Friday tickets are of course the cheapest of the lot, with ticket prices starting at just under £100 for 2026. For Saturday, that rises slightly, while Sunday general admission tickets for 2026 were priced between £229 - £379.
In that sense, it is better value for money to get three-day general admission tickets (these were priced between £269 - £419 for 2026), although of course you would then need to take into consideration accommodation and other expenses involved.
Silverstone does offer camping too, priced at around £40-£50 per night for a standard tent, although this rises the closer to the track you are and the more lavish your accommodation.
The good news is, there's not an almighty rush for fans to buy tickets. Even on Friday of the event this year, there were still general admission tickets available for both Friday and Saturday. But do remember, the closer to the event you buy, the more you are likely to pay.
What's included with British Grand Prix tickets?
As well as being able to watch the action from your chosen viewpoint, every ticket to the British GP also includes tickets to the M&S Mainstage, where musical acts perform each night.
This year's musical lineup included the likes of David Guetta, James Arthur, Anne-Marie, Richard Ashcroft and Chase & Status.
On top of this, each British GP ticket also gets you free access to the Silverstone Museum, which includes a plethora of motorsport heritage, and some more modern-day F1 memorabilia.
F1 2026 British Grand Prix schedule
These are the confirmed Formula 1 session times for this year's British Grand Prix at Silverstone:
|Session
|Date
|Local time (BST)
|Practice 1
|Friday July 3
|12:30-13:30
|Sprint Qualifying
|Friday July 3
|16:30-17:14
|Sprint
|Saturday July 4
|12:00-13:00
|Qualifying
|Saturday July 4
|16:00-17:00
|Race
|Sunday July 5
|15:00
QUALIFYING RESULTS: British Grand Prix timesheets and grid positions
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