Lando Norris set for major F1 British GP advantage at Silverstone this weekend
F1 drivers' championship contender Lando Norris is hoping to capitalise on a huge advantage at this weekend's British Grand Prix.
The McLaren star will arrive at Silverstone second in the standings following his impressive victory in Austria last time out as he chases a maiden world title.
And he will have extra incentive to hunt down championship leader and team-mate Oscar Piastri, with the Brit set to get some extra backing at the iconic circuit.
The 25-year-old has joined forces with Silverstone bosses to establish the first ever Landostand, which will be packed with thousands of his loyal supporters.
Situated at the Stowe corner, they will have a perfect view of their hero in action as he races down the Hangar Straight.
Those lucky enough to secure a spot will also receive free merchandise, a visit from the man himself, and the opportunity to participate in exclusive competitions across the race weekend.
Norris-Piastri championship battle to resume
After finishing runner-up last season, Norris entered the 2025 campaign as favourite to wrestle the drivers' crown off four-time champion Max Verstappen.
And while he currently holds a 46-point lead over the Dutchman, it is his McLaren colleague who is proving to be his most formidable opponent.
Piastri has tasted victory on five occasions this season - two more than Norris - and has looked the more confident of the pair.
Norris will be hoping a raucous home support can push him to victory this weekend and further underline his championship credentials, which have come under some scrutiny this season.
He is one of four British drivers in action, with George Russell, Lewis Hamilton - who won in 2024 - and rookie Oliver Bearman completing the set.
landostand lookin proper spick and span! buzzing to see u all there pic.twitter.com/RCRWNEjb1y— LN⁴ (@LN4) June 30, 2025
