FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection results ahead of Belgian GP

The FIA have announced the outcome of an inspection at the British Grand Prix last time out on Max Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 car.

The Dutchman was unable to turn his pole position start at Silverstone into a victory, finishing P5 behind both McLarens, George Russell’s Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari and even the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg.

Following the grand prix, the FIA randomly chose Verstappen's vehicle to be inspected, with the outcome announced ahead of this weekend's Belgian GP. The 27-year-old's RB21 was subjected to extensive inspections at the previous round of the 2025 F1 campaign, where the team electronic units, in particular a reprogrammable electronic device, was selected for software verification.

F1's governing body confirmed a suitable mechanism was used to ensure the firmware matched that which has been previously registered with FIA, with the inspected components found to be in conformance with the 2025 technical regulations.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso both had their F1 machinery inspected after the British GP

FIA announce outcome of Silverstone F1 inspections

It is standard procedure following a grand prix weekend for the FIA to randomly select two cars among the top 10 finishers for inspections.

After the 12th round of the season in Silverstone, Verstappen's car was joined by the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso for further extensive physical inspections.

The components of the Spaniard's AMR25 which were subject to these physical inspections were the ICE air intake system as well as all attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units.

The Aston Martin was also cleared, meaning both Verstappen and Alonso passed all inspections carried out in Silverstone, with the focus now turning to Spa-Francorchamps for the return of the sprint weekend.

