FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection results ahead of Belgian GP
FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection results ahead of Belgian GP
The FIA have announced the outcome of an inspection at the British Grand Prix last time out on Max Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 car.
The Dutchman was unable to turn his pole position start at Silverstone into a victory, finishing P5 behind both McLarens, George Russell’s Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari and even the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg.
Following the grand prix, the FIA randomly chose Verstappen's vehicle to be inspected, with the outcome announced ahead of this weekend's Belgian GP. The 27-year-old's RB21 was subjected to extensive inspections at the previous round of the 2025 F1 campaign, where the team electronic units, in particular a reprogrammable electronic device, was selected for software verification.
F1's governing body confirmed a suitable mechanism was used to ensure the firmware matched that which has been previously registered with FIA, with the inspected components found to be in conformance with the 2025 technical regulations.
FIA announce outcome of Silverstone F1 inspections
It is standard procedure following a grand prix weekend for the FIA to randomly select two cars among the top 10 finishers for inspections.
After the 12th round of the season in Silverstone, Verstappen's car was joined by the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso for further extensive physical inspections.
The components of the Spaniard's AMR25 which were subject to these physical inspections were the ICE air intake system as well as all attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units.
The Aston Martin was also cleared, meaning both Verstappen and Alonso passed all inspections carried out in Silverstone, with the focus now turning to Spa-Francorchamps for the return of the sprint weekend.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton 'emotional' as bitter rival takes aim at Christian Horner
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
New Red Bull chief set for Christian Horner storm ahead of Belgian GP
- 14 minutes ago
FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection results ahead of Belgian GP
- 59 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton snubbed as F1 rival reveals GOAT
- 1 hour ago
Unique Michael Schumacher racer up for auction but it has unusual feature
- 2 hours ago
Mick Schumacher F1 return given shock backing
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: McLaren chief wants FIA meeting as Max Verstappen on brink of Red Bull resurgence
- Today 17:08
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july
Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
- 10 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july