F1 2025 British Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The FIA have announced the F1 grid for the 2025 British Grand Prix, which kicks off TODAY (Sunday, July 6) with Max Verstappen on pole position at Silverstone.

The Dutchman claimed his 44th career pole during Saturday qualifying at Silverstone, denying home heroes Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Norris will start in third, behind Verstappen and his team-mate Oscar Piastri, while Russell will be just behind him in fourth.

Hamilton will round out the top five, but another British F1 star will start all the way down in 18th, despite qualifying up in eighth.

That's because Oliver Bearman was handed a 10-place grid drop after an incident in FP3, in which he crashed on his way into the pits under red flag conditions.

The 20-year-old rookie was not the only driver to be demoted, however, with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli also being given a three-place grid drop after not being able to serve a penalty at the Austrian GP having crashed out on the opening lap.

With four-time champion Verstappen and current championship leader Piastri making up the front row, Sunday's race is sure to be a thrilling affair at Silverstone!

F1 British Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

* - Kimi Antonelli has a three-place grid penalty to serve from the Austrian Grand Prix. ** - Oliver Bearman has a 10-place grid penalty to serve after driving dangerously under red flag conditions in FP3.

What time is the British GP on?

The British GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (BST) 3:00 PM Sunday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 4:00 PM Sunday USA (EDT) 10:00 AM Sunday USA (CDT) 9:00 AM Sunday USA (PDT) 7:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 12:00 AM Monday Australia (AWST) 10:00 PM Sunday Australia (ACST) 11:30 PM Sunday Mexico (CST) 8:00 AM Sunday Japan (JST) 11:00 PM Sunday South Africa (SAST) 4:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 5:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 10:00 PM Sunday India (IST) 7:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 11:00 AM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 10:00 PM Sunday Turkey (EEST) 5:00 PM Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5:00 PM Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the British Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) *United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.

