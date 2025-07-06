close global

Max Verstappen at Silverstone

F1 2025 British Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Max Verstappen at Silverstone

The FIA have announced the F1 grid for the 2025 British Grand Prix, which kicks off TODAY (Sunday, July 6) with Max Verstappen on pole position at Silverstone.

The Dutchman claimed his 44th career pole during Saturday qualifying at Silverstone, denying home heroes Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued

Norris will start in third, behind Verstappen and his team-mate Oscar Piastri, while Russell will be just behind him in fourth.

Hamilton will round out the top five, but another British F1 star will start all the way down in 18th, despite qualifying up in eighth.

That's because Oliver Bearman was handed a 10-place grid drop after an incident in FP3, in which he crashed on his way into the pits under red flag conditions.

The 20-year-old rookie was not the only driver to be demoted, however, with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli also being given a three-place grid drop after not being able to serve a penalty at the Austrian GP having crashed out on the opening lap.

With four-time champion Verstappen and current championship leader Piastri making up the front row, Sunday's race is sure to be a thrilling affair at Silverstone!

F1 British Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Max VerstappenRed Bull
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren
3Lando NorrisMcLaren
4George RussellMercedes
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari
6Charles LeclercFerrari
7Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
8Pierre GaslyAlpine
9Carlos SainzWilliams
*10Kimi AntonelliMercedes
11Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
12Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
13Alex AlbonWilliams
14Esteban OconHaas
15 Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
16Gabriel BortoletoSauber
17Lance StrollAston Martin
**18Oliver BearmanHaas
19Nico HulkenbergSauber
20Franco ColapintoAlpine

* - Kimi Antonelli has a three-place grid penalty to serve from the Austrian Grand Prix. ** - Oliver Bearman has a 10-place grid penalty to serve after driving dangerously under red flag conditions in FP3.

What time is the British GP on?

The British GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (BST)3:00 PM Sunday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)4:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)10:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)7:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)12:00 AM Monday
Australia (AWST)10:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)11:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)8:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)11:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)4:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)5:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)10:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)7:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)10:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)5:00 PM Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5:00 PM Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the British Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
*United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton RUNS OUT OF FUEL in embarrassing Ferrari blunder at British GP

