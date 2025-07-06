F1 2025 British Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The FIA have announced the F1 grid for the 2025 British Grand Prix, which kicks off TODAY (Sunday, July 6) with Max Verstappen on pole position at Silverstone.
The Dutchman claimed his 44th career pole during Saturday qualifying at Silverstone, denying home heroes Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Norris will start in third, behind Verstappen and his team-mate Oscar Piastri, while Russell will be just behind him in fourth.
Hamilton will round out the top five, but another British F1 star will start all the way down in 18th, despite qualifying up in eighth.
That's because Oliver Bearman was handed a 10-place grid drop after an incident in FP3, in which he crashed on his way into the pits under red flag conditions.
The 20-year-old rookie was not the only driver to be demoted, however, with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli also being given a three-place grid drop after not being able to serve a penalty at the Austrian GP having crashed out on the opening lap.
With four-time champion Verstappen and current championship leader Piastri making up the front row, Sunday's race is sure to be a thrilling affair at Silverstone!
F1 British Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|*10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|**18
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
* - Kimi Antonelli has a three-place grid penalty to serve from the Austrian Grand Prix. ** - Oliver Bearman has a 10-place grid penalty to serve after driving dangerously under red flag conditions in FP3.
What time is the British GP on?
The British GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|12:00 AM Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|11:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|11:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|7:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the British Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|*United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.
