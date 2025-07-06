FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix

Things have gone from bad to worse for one F1 star at the British Grand Prix, after an official announcement from the FIA.

Starting 20th on the grid, qualifying could not have gone much worse for Franco Colapinto.

The 22-year-old spun off the track with eight minutes left in Q1, colliding with the barriers but eventually managing to get his car going again. However, he could only limp round to Copse corner before coming to a stop and bringing out a red flag to end his qualifying hopes.

And now the team have been forced into a late change under parc ferme conditions before lights out.

Alpine have changed the power unit components of Colapinto's car, including a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store, control electronics and exhaust system.

The FIA technical delegate, Jo Bauer, has now passed the matter on to the stewards who will shortly confirm that Colapinto is required to start from the pit-lane instead of P20 on the grid.

Franco Colapinto has struggled across his five F1 race weekends

Franco Colapinto's F1 struggles

After replacing Jack Doohan earlier in the season, things have not gone smoothly for the young Argentine star.

Colapinto is yet to score a point across his five race weekends this season and is now facing an almighty battle to stop that streak from reaching six.

Rumours are swirling that Flavio Briatore is ready to pull the trigger on a driver swap once again this year, as Valtteri Bottas is tipped with a shock move to Alpine should the French F1 outfit lose patience with Colapinto.

Although it was initially announced that Colapinto would be replacing Doohan for the next five races, Silverstone sees him compete in his sixth consecutive grand prix since stepping in for the Aussie.

The threat of rain around the circuit could yet allow Colapinto and Alpine to surge up the field in pursuit of some badly needed points.

