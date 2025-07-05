Lewis Hamilton RUNS OUT OF FUEL in embarrassing Ferrari blunder at British GP

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton nearly made a shock Q1 exit at the British Grand Prix after Ferrari made a huge blunder during qualifying.

Throughout Friday and Saturday at Silverstone, Ferrari have demonstrated improved pace with both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc amongst the favourites for pole position during qualifying.

While Hamilton set the fastest time in Q2, the seven-time world champion was ultimately outpaced by Max Verstappen, the two McLarens and George Russell, and set the fifth fastest time.

However, the 40-year-old was lucky to compete in Q3 in the first place, after a fuel error from Ferrari meant Hamilton was unable to set a second flying lap in Q1.

When Hamilton asked his race engineer Riccardo Adami whether he could complete a second lap, the Italian replied ‘negative’ and confirmed the No.44 Ferrari had ‘no fuel’.

The blunder placed Hamilton in a precarious position as the rest of the field continued to set quicker lap times, and the champion dropped down to P14 as he hovered above the drop-zone.

Thankfully for Hamilton, the likes of Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson were unable to set a quicker time and the Ferrari star managed to progress into Q2.

Can Hamilton win the British GP?

Hamilton is looking for his first Ferrari podium

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Natalie Pinkham after qualifying at Silverstone, Hamilton highlighted the huge risk in Q1 and clarified the fuel situation.

“I think the timing was off, we only had fuel for one lap of fuel and there was still time on the table to do a cool down and go again,” he said.

“Big risk and that was definitely I think overall not well executed, then we executed better in the next two.”

When asked about Sunday’s race and whether Hamilton could be competitive, the champion remained measured and claimed that it would be difficult to outpace the McLarens at Silverstone.

“I think it will be very very hard to beat the McLarens or the Red Bulls but where there's a will there's a way, so I'll give absolutely everything tomorrow,” Hamilton concluded.

“A little bit far behind [than] where I want to be but weather, with this amazing crowd, who knows?"

