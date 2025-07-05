close global

George Russell and Max Verstappen

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen makes EXIT decision as Russell contract verdict issued

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen makes EXIT decision as Russell contract verdict issued

George Russell and Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has confirmed his plans for 2026 after questions were raised over his F1 future heading into the British Grand Prix.

F1 legend Brundle says Russell being 'embarrassed' by Mercedes

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has opened up on his feelings about an 'embarrassing' situation for F1 star George Russell.

Sacked F1 steward officially launches bid to topple FIA boss

An official rival to Mohammed Ben Sulayem has emerged ahead of this December's FIA presidential elections.

FIA stewards announce investigation after Lewis Hamilton incident

FIA stewards confirmed that Carlos Sainz was placed under investigation at Silverstone after he nearly caused an incident during FP2.

'Fun' Daniel Ricciardo Silverstone memories revealed in face slap howler

Daniel Ricciardo’s memories at Silverstone have surfaced ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, after his former team-mate Lando Norris reminisced on their McLaren partnership.

