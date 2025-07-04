F1 legend Brundle says Russell being 'embarrassed' by Mercedes

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has opened up on his feelings about an 'embarrassing' situation for F1 star George Russell.

Russell has been an almost passively involved figure in the Max Verstappen contract saga, being forced to publicly wait for his own future to be decided as his Mercedes team attempt to poach the reigning world champion.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton doomed by 'six months of darkness' as Brit reveals Red Bull regret

It's broadly assumed that Russell would be the driver to make way for Verstappen if the Silver Arrows were able to poach the Dutchman, with teenager Kimi Antonelli seen as the long-term future of the team.

Verstappen and his British rival have clashed multiple times over the last year or so, creating a potentially combustible team-mate relationship for the ages if they were forced to share a garage.

Verstappen and Russell clashed in Qatar

Brundle: Russell hung out to dry by Mercedes

Asked ahead of FP1 at the British Grand Prix on Friday whether Russell was being treaded fairly by his team, Brundle said: “No, I don’t think he is.

"I think he’s been hung out to dry a little bit, he’s done a brilliant job of leading the Mercedes team, he’s picked up the mantle from Lewis Hamilton very well. It must be super uncomfortable for him and a bit embarrassing that he’s sitting there waiting.

"Of course, Max Verstappen, everyone accepts he’s the fastest one on the grid, comes with certain challenges as well, but it’s a very difficult situation and that’s the crucible of Formula 1, it’s a shark pool out there."

Russell, for his part, has handled the situation calmly in public - acknowledging that acquiring Verstappen would be a coup for any team on the grid while keeping his head down and putting his work in on the track.

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton shines at Silverstone as Ferrari launch stunning comeback at British Grand Prix

Related