Max Verstappen 'says YES' to Mercedes F1 deal as Red Bull loss looms

Four-time champion Max Verstappen has allegedly accepted an offer to join Mercedes F1 team, according to recent reports.

The reigning drivers' title holder has become restless at Red Bull this season, evidently struggling with the infamously tricky RB21.

Although the 27-year-old is currently contracted to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, both team principal Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko have alluded to an exit clause in Verstappen's contract which could allow him to exit the team at the end of this year.

As the Milton Keynes-based outfit have attempted to keep questions over their star driver's future to a minimum, Sky Italia have reported: "The negotiations between Max Verstappen and Mercedes are now in full swing: the Dutchman has said yes to Toto Wolff's offer, but part of the Silver Arrows' board has not yet given the go-ahead for the arrival of the four-time world champion."

The Dutchman failed to finish last weekend's Austrian GP after being knocked out of the race on lap one by Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Despite 2025 being his debut campaign with Wolff's squad, the Italian youngster does not yet have a contract confirmed for next year, nor does his team-mate George Russell.

Will Verstappen join Mercedes in 2026?

Whilst the report that Verstappen has accepted an offer from Mercedes is the latest of many rumours surrounding his future, Mercedes team principal Wolff has made no attempt to hide his interest in Verstappen through the years.

What started as an attempt by Wolff to get the young Dutchman to join the Silver Arrows Academy back in 2014 has now seen Mercedes' hunt for Verstappen come full circle.

With Red Bull dropping to fourth in the constructors' standings and Verstappen down in P3 in the drivers' championship, Mercedes appear to be the more attractive team heading into the era of new regulations in 2026.

Wolff addressed the rumours of his interest in signing Verstappen in Spielberg last weekend, as did Russell, but nevertheless, no official contract announcement has been made concerning the future of Antonelli, Russell, or Verstappen.

GPFans has contacted Red Bull and Mercedes for comment on this report.

