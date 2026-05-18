According to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, F1 would easily overcome the loss of Max Verstappen by welcoming a new superstar.

The Austrian made the remarks during a conversation with RTL, as speculation continues about the future of the four-time world champion, who recently competed at the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Verstappen's future at Red Bull remains a hot topic in the paddock. Although his contract officially runs until the end of 2028, clever exit clauses are said to be in place.

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The Dutchman's season has gotten off to a rocky start as he sits in seventh place with 26 points after four races, but has found motivation elsewhere in GT racing.

Despite leading 85 laps of the Nurburgring 24 Hours, a late mechanical issue saw Verstappen Racing's Mercedes-AMG car return to the pits and tumble down the order, cruelly denying the squad a victory.

Verstappen's teammate in the 24-hour race, Dani Juncadella, noted, however, that the star driver appears noticeably happier outside of F1.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Juncadella said: "I can clearly see Max enjoying himself. It’s evident from the photos and videos, he looks happy and is smiling. That’s a clear sign he’s exactly where he wants to be.”

Still, the Spanish racer emphasised that Verstappen's competitive spirit remains undiminished, and added: "He’s incredibly driven and here to win, so I’m thrilled to be part of this project."

READ MORE: Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours victory hopes crushed as technical issue confirmed

Verstappen happier outside of F1?

While Verstappen is relishing the GT racing scene, both he and Marko have been vocal in their criticism of the new F1 regulations. Although the FIA announced changes earlier this month for next year – shifting the power balance from a combustion engine to an electric system at a 60/40 ratio – the 83-year-old advisor finds this step insufficient.

“What’s been done so far is clearly not enough,” Marko stated and argued that the sport needs to move further away from strict energy management.

"We need to see more power from the gasoline engines and reduce the electric boost even further. I’m not sure we can ever fully return to pure racing," he added.

Discontent with the regulations and a sluggish season start have fuelled rumours that Verstappen might exit the sport earlier than expected. While Marko admitted that such a departure would be painful, he does not believe it would spell disaster for Formula 1.

"Losing Max would certainly be a major blow,” he conceded. “But that’s how sports go – when one star leaves, another rises to take its place.”

For Marko, the underlying issue isn’t solely about Max’s personal enjoyment, but the very essence of the sport. “It’s not just about whether Max is enjoying himself,” he stressed. “It’s about the racing. Formula 1 has drifted so far from its original character.”

READ MORE: Verstappen makes major career announcement at Nurburgring 24 Hours race

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