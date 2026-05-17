Comments from axed F1 boss Christian Horner have only strengthened claims Oscar Piastri could sign for a rival team.

Serious reports have emerged that, if Max Verstappen chooses to leave Red Bull — whether he joins a rival team or takes a sabbatical from F1 — Piastri is the team's top candidate to replace the four-time champion.

Autosport have alleged that team principal Laurent Mekies and Red Bull GmbH's managing director Oliver Mintzlaff, who are both confident Verstappen will remain, nonetheless are happy for the Piastri plan to proceed in the unlikely event their star man leaves.

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Piastri has emerged as an ideal replacement to Verstappen to fill the vacuum as a team leader at Red Bull, with younger drivers such as Isack Hadjar deemed too inexperienced at present to fulfil this role.

Furthermore, one F1 pundit has pointed to Red Bull's regret at failing to sign Piastri initially, as another reason why they would be keen to acquire his signature in the event of a Verstappen exit.

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Horner regrets not signing Piastri

Speaking on a recent episode of the Up to Speed podcast, Will Buxton explained: "Red Bull have had their eyes on Oscar Piastri for years."

"They've gone on the record as stating that they wished they'd signed him when he was a junior driver, that they shouldn't have let him go into the Alpine Academy."

Buxton was referencing Horner's comments made during an appearance on the Beyond the Grid podcast in 2022, where he admitted his regret that Red Bull did not sign Piastri.

"Oscar drove for Arden in F4 and Formula Renault," Horner said at the time.

"He was obviously a significant talent and there was an opportunity for Red Bull to look at him at the time and we didn't take up that option which is something I regret.

"What he went on to achieve is phenomenal in F3 and F2."

Buxton: Red Bull's Piastri interest shouldn't be a surprise

Buxton also added: "They shouldn't have then let McLaren get their hands on him and tear him away from Alpine. They know they missed the bus when it came to Oscar Piastri.

“So, the fact that he is on their radar, I don't think it should come as any surprise to anybody. He's one of the most impressive drivers in Formula 1, and he's probably the guy that you would want to lead your team."

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