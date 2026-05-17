F1 team boss 'furious with sponsor' as Gucci rumours heat up

Could this be the reason for rumours of a Gucci F1 title sponsorship?

Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore has reportedly been left 'furious' over the behaviour of the team's title sponsor, BWT.

The Austrian water technology company have been supporting the Enstone-based F1 squad since 2022, with the instantly recognisable bubblegum pink and blue livery seen on every F1 car since.

Before its time on the side of Alpine F1 machinery, the BWT logo was first seen in F1 on a Force India car in 2017, with the brand sticking with the squad as it transitioned to Racing Point and eventually, Aston Martin.

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But the bright pink branding certainly didn't align with Lawrence Stroll's vision for turning the Silverstone squad into a classy outfit, adopting the classic Aston Martin racing green.

And just as Alpine's chances of climbing up the competitive order appear to be improving, reports are spreading that suggest their affiliation with the Enstone squad could be at risk of being brought to an abrupt end.

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Are Gucci set to takeover Alpine F1 sponsorship?

At the Miami Grand Prix last time out, the team led by de facto boss Briatore made a leap up the constructors' championship thanks to a career best P7 finish for Franco Colapinto.

As a result of the Argentine racer's six point contribution, Alpine now sit P5 in the team standings, behind championship leaders Mercedes and their rivals Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull.

Following the fourth round of the 2026 campaign, F1 journalist Joe Saward reported that luxury fashion giants Gucci are 'in talks' to replace BWT as Alpine's title sponsor, with a name change potentially on the cards as early as 2027.

As this rumour spreads, Autosport Web Japan have contributed to the reports, claiming that Briatore is no longer happy with the service BWT are providing the Enstone team.

A recent report from the Japanese outlet read: "The remarkable performance improvements of the BWT Alpine F1 team have made it an attractive prospect for investors and sponsors alike. As a result, it is widely expected that the Italian luxury brand Gucci will become Alpine's title sponsor from early 2027.

"For the past few years, Austrian water treatment company BWT has been Alpine's title sponsor, and its corporate pink colour has made Alpine's cars stand out on the grid.

"However, the company's image, the owner's behavior, and the overall way in which it conducts its sponsorship do not seem to be viewed favourably by the management team of Alpine's Managing Director, Flavio Briatore."

Briatore himself has a background in fashion and was previously responsible for multiple United Colors of Benetton franchises, a career move that paved the way for his role at Benetton F1 team, the squad that F1 legend Michael Schumacher achieved consecutive championships in 1994 and 1995.

To further strengthen the rumours of Alpine's interest in Gucci and vice versa, former Renault CEO Luca de Meo has been appointed as CEO of the French luxury brand conglomerate Kering, which owns several major fashion houses including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Gucci, and Yves Saint Laurent.

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