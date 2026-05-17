Max Verstappen's Mercedes team-mate has reacted to a heartbreaking end to their Nurburgring 24 Hours attempt.

The No.3 Verstappen Racing team were in control of the lead as the 24-hour race entered its final hours, but when Verstappen switched with team-mate Dani Juncadella, their 30-second lead unravelled in two laps when the Spaniard entered the pits.

As the mechanics rushed to work on the Mercedes-AMG car, it was soon apparent that there was no quick fix for the issue and Juncadella was wheeled into the garage.

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The victory soon slipped through Verstappen Racing's fingers when the No. 80 Team Ravenol car usurped them for the lead, and the No. 3 only continued to tumble down the order during the final three hours.

In the end the No. 3 squad of Verstappen, Juncadella, Lucas Auer and Jules Gounon finished P38 and P20 within the SP 9 class, while the No. 80 Mercedes-AMG cruised to victory - the brand's first Nurburgring 24 Hours win in a decade.

NURBURGRING RESULTS: Verstappen final placing, times and more

Juncadella: We will be back

Reflecting on their bad luck at such a late stage, Juncadella said: "Of course it hurts, we had a perfect race. There are things that can't be controlled.

The Spaniard, however, teased that this isn't the last time the team will attempt to fight for the victory and confirmed they will return.

"I've been dreaming of winning this race for a long time, it hurts. But it doesn't have to turn into a big drama. We'll be back next year," he concluded.

Stefan Wendl, who is the head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, provided some additional insight into the problem that ended Verstappen Racing's victory chances.

He explained that Juncadella received an ABS warning, and soon after, began to experience vibrations, with all signs pointing to a broken drive shaft being at the heart of the problem for the Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG car.

READ MORE: Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours victory hopes crushed as technical issue confirmed

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