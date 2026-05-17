Nurburgring 24 Hours Latest: Dacia slammed with speeding penalty, underdogs towed after crash
Nurburgring 24 Hours Latest: Dacia slammed with speeding penalty, underdogs towed after crash
First Verstappen, now Dacia...
Forget Max Verstappen, the real heartbreak of the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours was the sight of the limp Dacia Logan being towed away.
As the Nurburgring 24 Hours neared its conclusion on Sunday morning, the Verstappen Racing No. 3 Mercedes-AMG entry lost the lead in dramatic fashion when Dani Juncadella entered the pits and returned the car to the garage, over what has since been revealed as a broken driveshaft.
Moments after the No. 3 entry tumbled down the order, the feed cut to the heartbreaking image of everybody's favourite underdogs, the No. 300 Dacia Logan ran by Ollis Garage Racing, who had crashed and lost their left-front wheel.
Prior to then, a good result couldn't be further off the cards - aside from their lack of horsepower - when the No. 300 did not respect Code 60 by speeding with 104 kp/h when Neumann was at the wheel.
The team was punished with a stop-and-go time penalty of 74 seconds for this race and 2 DMSB Penalty Points.
READ MORE: Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours victory hopes crushed as technical issue confirmed
Dacia entry towed away
The Dacia entry, piloted by Oliver Kriese, Alexander Becker, Christian Geilfus and Neumann, hoped to remedy the bad luck of the car's Nurburgring past, crashing in 2023 and 2025.
So, when the fan-favourite entry crashed with just three hours to go, fans lamented online at images of the Dacia being towed away.
GPFans understands that the team told the recovery vehicle that they didn't want the Dacia to be towed, but was towed anyway, with repairs more complicated after being removed this way.
The Dacia has since returned to the paddock for repairs and are still clinging to hope they can cross the finish line. A car can only be retired from the Nurburgring 24 Hours if they don't finish within 15 minutes from the winner after the chequered flag.
READ MORE: Verstappen makes major career announcement at Nurburgring 24 Hours race
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