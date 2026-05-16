Max Verstappen completed his first double stint in the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring, making an astonishing impact.

The Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing driver reflected on how he ascended from tenth to first place during the race.

His team-mate Dani Juncadella handled the opening stint before Verstappen jumped in for stints two and three, following a 32-second penalty for the race leader.

A few incidents involving his GT3 rivals, including the Scherer Sport PHX-Audi, KCMG-Mercedes-AMG, and Thierry Vermeulen’s Ferrari, allowed him to gain several positions.

He then overtook the Manthey-Porsche, a Haupt-Mustang, and the Walkenhorst-Aston Martin on track. With Jules Gounon now taking the wheel, the four-time world champion can look back on his performance with pride.

Finding balance between survival and pushing hard

“Yeah, it was good initially, of course, I was a bit stuck in traffic, so it was a bit difficult to clear the cars,” Verstappen told GPFans.

"But once I cleared a few of them, and then the weather kicked in with a few laps of like slippery conditions, and that's the thing where we made a made a difference, and then the car was good, I mean, yeah, trying to stay out of trouble, but at the same time you have to push and you have to try and be on the limit, which is always, I think, a difficult compromise, but it worked out fine.

The four-time F1 champion also experienced a brief moment when the AMG’s front end lifted, causing him to clip the barrier.

“Yeah, we had a little moment.", he added. "I think I turned in a bit too early, and then we had a low moment there. But I always find you have to keep yourself together, stay calm, and just focus again.”

Reflecting on driving in the night, for his next stint, he said: Yeah, I'm slowly getting ready, but not only the night, also seeing what the weather will do in terms of how much rain is coming down. It's going to be now, I think. The coming hours are challenging."

READ MORE: Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 hour race hit by 32-second penalty to race leader

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READ MORE: 'That was stupid' - Max Verstappen addresses controversial Nurburgring comment

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