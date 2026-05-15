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Max Verstappen, Miami GP, 2026, Red Bull Racing, generic

'That was stupid' - Max Verstappen addresses controversial Nurburgring comment

Max Verstappen, Miami GP, 2026, Red Bull Racing, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

'That was stupid' - Max Verstappen addresses controversial Nurburgring comment

Max Verstappen will face a rival

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Although F1 champion Max Verstappen is sure to reconnect with many friends this weekend, he won't exactly be thrilled to shake every hand at the Nurburgring.

His fellow Mercedes factory driver, Maro Engel, is also in attendance at the 24 hour race weekend. Exactly a year ago, Verstappen left his competition in the dust after a question from GPFans regarding his weekend performance.

Back then, Verstappen was seen on track at the Nordschleife under the alias "Franz Hermann." His laps, though a bit rough, earned attention – especially after Engel took to social media to explain the situation.

He pointed out that Verstappen was driving in his GT3 car with less weight, more power, and a lower ride height. Verstappen fired back on social media: "False. Don’t spread things if you don’t know how the car was set up and what our engine settings are." A rare moment of commentary from Verstappen, who typically remains silent on social platforms.

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Rules and regulations as Max Verstappen races into action

Verstappen responds

At the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, GPFans pressed Verstappen about his rare response, prompting him to clarify his actions over Engel’s remarks.

"Yeah, that was a dumb comment. I went there to have fun and simply to push my lap times. I'm not chasing around for a lap record, I'm there to learn," he explained.

It later turned out that he did indeed beat the lap record, though he acknowledged that not everyone was thrilled: "Once the record is out, it can seem like other drivers are being attacked, but I’ve always been supportive of GT3 and the competition. I’m not here to bash anybody."

It turns out Verstappen knows Engel personally, which only fuelled his irritation and he revealed last year: "I just enjoy what I do, and then you get comments like that, which are completely unnecessary. Normally, I wouldn’t care much, but since I know him, you’d think it might be better to keep quiet."

This coming weekend, the pair will face off on the track for the first time ever, both behind the wheel of a Mercedes AMG. Verstappen is undoubtedly hoping to give Engel a taste of defeat during his debut – maybe even costing him the chance at three pole positions and a win at the 24h Nurburgring.

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