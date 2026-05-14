Nurburgring race director takes action over Max Verstappen frenzy
Nurburgring race director takes action over Max Verstappen frenzy
Verstappen is making his 24-hour race debut
F1 champion Max Verstappen's presence at the Nurburgring has already whipped up a frenzy ahead of qualifying for the 24-hour race on Thursday.
The Dutchman will take on the 'Green Hell' this weekend in his 24 hour race debut, alongside team-mates Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella.
For the first time in the event's history, tickets have sold out for the weekend as the Verstappen-effect has descended on the Nurburgring.
Already, Verstappen has sat out pre-race events such as the parade, with team-mates Auer and Gounon instead present with the No.3 Mercedes-AMG.
It is understood that Verstappen was advised by the organisers to sit out the parade, and subsequent media sessions, due to safety concerns.
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Rules and regulations as Max Verstappen races into action
Verstappen in photographer frenzy at the Nurburgring
Now, ahead of qualifying on Thursday, the race director has had to step in to quieten the Verstappen mania sweeping throughout the Eifel mountains.
According to GPFans reporter Vincent Bruins, the race director Walter Hornung had to intervene and tell a group of photographers to behave during the drivers' briefing.
The briefing was split into one for the German participants and one in English for the international participants, during which Hornung explained all the regulations that the drivers must adhere to. This includes rules regarding yellow flags and Code 60 zones.
Rumours circulated that Verstappen would receive a private briefing, but the four-time world champion was present at the 'normal' briefing.
Verstappen wanted to take a seat at the front, close to the race director, but it took a while before the briefing could start because a number of photographers kept focusing on him.
That is not the intention during a drivers' briefing, and Hornung had to intervene by telling them to move somewhere else and remain quiet.
When will Verstappen take part in the 24 Hours Qualifying
There are three Qualifying sessions (think of them like Free Practice in F1, they do not set the grid) along with three Top Qualifying sessions, which do impact the grid order.
The first two Qualifying sessions take place today (Thursday May 14) and you can watch every second of them live without leaving GPFans, starting at 12:15 UK time (13:15 CET or 07:15 Eastern Time in the US).
Tonight's evening session meanwhile starts at 19:00 UK (20:00 CET or 14:00 Eastern). Verstappen MUST drive in that session as it is mandatory for every driver to do laps 'in the dark' ahead of the 24-hour test at the weekend.
Watch Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying LIVE
You can watch today’s sessions live and free without leaving GPFans - simply click on the embed below to enjoy every second from the Nurburgring:
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Watch live tonight with Max Verstappen in action in the dark
- Yesterday 19:50
F1 insider claims Toto Wolff will fly to Nurburgring to watch Max Verstappen as Mercedes eye move
- Yesterday 12:54
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot
Nurburgring race director takes action over Max Verstappen frenzy
George Russell labelled a 'killer' by F1 boss
Snow and hail hit Nurburgring qualifying as drivers battle 'wild' conditions
Latest News
Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot
- 1 hour ago
Goodbye Papaya rules? F1 insider shares update over controversial McLaren approach
- 1 hour ago
Nurburgring race director takes action over Max Verstappen frenzy
- 2 hours ago
George Russell labelled a 'killer' by F1 boss
- 3 hours ago
Snow and hail hit Nurburgring qualifying as drivers battle 'wild' conditions
- Yesterday 20:15
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Watch live tonight with Max Verstappen in action in the dark
- Yesterday 19:50
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
McLaren boss takes aim at Daniel Ricciardo's final act in F1
- 26 april