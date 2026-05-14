Anybody can drive the Nurburgring: How you can do it and how much it costs

How you can mirror Max Verstappen and complete a lap at the Nurburgring

Do you want to emulate Max Verstappen and take on a lap of the Nurburgring yourself? Here’s how you can drive at the ‘Green Hell’, how much it costs and how to get there.

This weekend the four-time F1 champion will return to the Nurburgring in his 24-hour race debut for the Nurburgring 24 Hours, where he will drive the No.3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside team-mates Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella.

Participation in the Nurburgring 24 Hours has swelled in 2026 with a total of 161 entries for this year’s race, alongside a sell-out weekend in the grandstands - the first time this has happened in the 24-hour event’s history.

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So, whether you’re a long-time endurance racing fan or have been swept up by the Verstappen-effect, you may be interested to know that you too can race a lap at the Nurburgring - albeit during a less busy weekend on its schedule.

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch Qualifying LIVE and free today

All you need to know about driving at the Nurburgring

Here is everything you need to know about driving at the Nurburgring, from how much it costs to a few rules you need to know before you get there.

You can drive the Nurburgring, just like Max Verstappen.

Where is the Nurburgring and how can you get to it?

The Nurburgring is located in the town of Nurburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, set amongst the Eifel mountains and a medieval castle.

International visitors can reach the Nurburgring from Cologne Bonn airport and then drive to the circuit, which is estimated to take one hour and 10 minutes.

How much does it cost to drive a lap of the Nurburgring?

A lap at the Nordschleife (20.832km or 12.9miles) costs €30 from Monday to Thursday whereas from Friday to Sunday or on a public holiday it costs €35. A 15-minute stint on the Grand Prix Track costs €35 on all days.

A season card for 2026 costs €3,000.

Do you have to book to drive at the Nurburgring?

There is no need to book an appointment online, but you do have to create a profile on the Nurburgring website and add credit. On your profile, you can then top up credit online and drive directly to the track.

With your card - which can either be a Basic or Season Card - or the QR code in your user profile, you gain access to the racetracks and can get started right away. Once registered, credit can be booked via the online system.

You can also buy anonymous credit in the form of a Basic Card at the information centre or at the Ticket Office at the Nordschleife.

How old do you have to be to drive at Nurburgring?

Tourist drives are generally only permitted from the age of 18.

Can you drive your own car at the Nurburgring?

Yes, you can drive road-legal cars and motorbikes at the Nurburgring. However, at the Nordschleife tourist drives are only allowed for cars.

Both cars and motorbikes are allowed at the Grand Prix track for tourist rides.

What are the rules for driving at the Nurburgring?

Traffic rules of the Road Traffic Regulations (StVO) and the Road Traffic Licensing Regulations (StVZO) apply at the Nurburgring, such as the right-hand driving rule.

In regards to safety equipment, helmets are not compulsory for car drivers, but motorcyclists must wear complete protective clothing and a helmet.

You are also allowed passengers in your car should you take on a lap at the Nurburgring, although seatbelts are advised.

Visitors are also encouraged to save the Nurburgring’s emergency number in your mobile phone beforehand: +49 (0) 2691 302 9111.

Does UK insurance cover the Nurburgring?

UK vehicle insurance companies usually exclude the Nurburgring from their policies, and may not pay to repair your car if it becomes damaged.

What is the fastest lap at the Nurburgring?

The fastest lap at the Nurburgring was set by Timo Bernhard in 2018, where the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo set a best time of 5:19.546.

Don't forget, it's literally a one-way street

No really, the Nurburgring is officially a one-way toll road. So when the official website tells you to 'only drive in a clockwise direction', it's not a joke...

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend

Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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