Max Verstappen mania is hitting the Nurburgring in Germany with the iconic 24 Hours race a weekend sellout for the first time in its long history.

Verstappen will head a field of 161 cars bidding for glory at the 'Green Hell' and his presence has created unprecedented interest in the famous event.

Never before in its 56-year history has the gruelling test of speed and endurance seen weekend tickets (Saturday and Sunday) sell out.

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But now organisers have confirmed that there are no more weekend tickets available when Verstappen will mount his bid for victory (the race starts at 3pm local time, 2pm UK, 9am Eastern in the US). They are warning fans not to travel to the Nurburgring unless they have tickets.

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Fans given Nurburgring ticket warning

Writing on social media, race organisers stressed: "There will be no ticket sales at the box office on Saturday. Do not travel under any circumstances without a valid ticket."

Despite the sellout on weekend tickets, there are a limited number of single-day tickets still available - for Thursday, Friday and Sunday. There are none at all left for Saturday, when the race begins.

Desperate fans who still want to say 'I was there' when Verstappen made his 24 Hours race debut, can still buy single-day tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Fans are being told that the best way to secure those tickets is online, though they can be bought from today through Thursday at entry points to the campgrounds near the Nordschleife. The track's box office will also be open on Thursday.

A surcharge of five Euro will be levied on all tickets bought on site rather than online.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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