F1 News Today: Verstappen to Mercedes could fall apart as Russell behaviour called out
F1 News Today: Verstappen to Mercedes could fall apart as Russell behaviour called out
All the major breaking F1 news on Monday May 11
It is becoming more unlikely that four-time champion Max Verstappen is considering a move to Mercedes, according to a respected F1 insider.
Journalist and former team manager Peter Windsor has claimed the Dutchman isn’t inclined to replace George Russell or team up with the current championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, as speculation over Verstappen's future continues to build.
The Dutchman has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract which means he can test the market if he is outside the top two in the championship standings when the summer break arrives. He is currently seventh.
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Mercedes star George Russell put in his place over 'entitled' behaviour
Mercedes driver George Russell has been humbled over his claim that he could have already won championships in F1 had he moved to Mercedes earlier.
The Brit is currently 20 points behind teenage team-mate Antonelli after struggling to match up to the young Italian's pace at the Miami Grand Prix, leading many to question again if the 28-year-old is made of championship-winning material.
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McLaren hit back over Lewis Hamilton's F1 upgrade claims
McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella has hit back at comments made by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton regarding McLaren's Miami Grand Prix upgrades.
The Scuderia seemed to have been usurped in the pecking order by McLaren despite Ferrari bringing more upgrades to Miami than their papaya rivals, prompting Hamilton to make claims that Stella clearly disagreed with.
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Sky’s new F1 TV deal is great for the sport, but not necessarily fans
F1 has become one of the most valuable properties in British sport and the announcement that Sky will remain the exclusive live home of the championship in the UK and Ireland until 2034 is good news on the surface.
But that word is the uncomfortable one - exclusive.
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Bahrain and Saudi GPs could return this year in late F1 calendar swap
The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix could be set for a return to the 2026 F1 calendar, despite both events being cancelled last month.
F1's double cancellations have left the season as a 22-race campaign instead of 24, but is there still a chance of the lost races returning later in the year?
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